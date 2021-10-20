David Moyes insists Tomas Soucek has some way to go before he’s as ugly as he is after the West Ham manager provided an update on the nasty facial injury the towering Czech star sustained at Everton.

Soucek was caught accidentally by the full force of Toffees striker Salomon Rondon’s studs as they challenged for the ball. The midfielder was left with nasty cuts near his eye and on his nose and lip following the incident during West Ham’s 1-0 win at Goodison Park. It left Soucek requiring plastic surgery too as a result.

But Soucek has been patched up and, typical of the man, he’s already back in training. As such, he’s in contention to feature in his side’s Europa League clash against Genk on Thursday night.

Providing an update on Soucek, Moyes said: “Tomas is OK. He’s been a bit sore. Tomas has had stitches in his lip, cheek and nose. He’s fine.

“I don’t think his injuries would be any reason not to play him. It’s just a decision on whether we decide to rest him or not. Tomas wants to play.

“He’s had his lip stitched and he got it done by a plastic surgeon again because he had it done after the game. He’s also had stitches on his cheek and his nose.

“Tomas though is fine. I said to him ‘look at my eyebrows. My eyebrows have been stitched from my years as a centre-half’. So he’s got a few more stitches before he gets to this level.”

Cuts and bruises aside, West Ham host the Belgian side in fine fettle. Indeed, they have takenh two wins from two matches leaving them top of Group H. The Hammers are already the clear favourites to reach the knock-out stage.

Spurs and West Ham to battle in the summer for England U21 goalkeeper Etienne Green Spurs and West Ham will reportedly battle in the summer for England U21 goalkeeper Etienne Green, with more updates on Lorenzo Insigne and Declan Rice.

As such, Moyes admits there’s a real feeling of positivity around the camp.

“I’m really enjoying it. We’re a really happy club at the moment,” admitted Moyes.

“Everyone’s enjoying the league games and Europe. I have to say I’m really enjoying the European experience.

“I want the players to go far in it. It would be great if we could top the group. However, trying to make sure that we go through would be the main aim at the moment.”

Solskjaer given little chance of seeing out the season at Manchester United

Vlasic happy enough with West Ham start

Nikola Vlasic, meanwhile, is in line to play as he goes in search of his first goal since joining from CSKA Moscow in the summer.

The 24-year-old has started just once in the Premier League so far.

However, he does not intend to rock the boat and insists he’s looking to impress.

“I see it as an opportunity,” the Croatian forward said. “When I came here I knew the players they had and I knew there would be tough competition.

“I trust the manager, of course. He brought me here, he knows what is best for me. The boss is aware of a period of adaptation, especially to a team that is together like this team. He knows the best about how much I will play.”

READ MORE: Moyes plotting Barcelona raid to solve growing West Ham problem