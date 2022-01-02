West Ham are reportedly looking to sign Borussia Monchengladbach striker Breel Embolo in the January transfer window.

Hammers boss David Moyes is expected to be in the market for a central striker, especially given Michail Antonio’s injury struggles in recent seasons. And it would appear that he has turned his attentions to Germany to get his man.

The Sunday People reports that West Ham have the 24-year-old Embolo firmly on their radar.

The attacker is not the most prolific of frontmen, with 61 goals in 239 games for Monchengladbach. However, he has four goals and four assists in 13 games this season is considered to have the sort of game that could translate well to English football.

Embolo is known for his pace and power and would be the perfect replacement for Antonio, if and when required.

He has also been capped 50 times by Switzerland and is rumoured to be available for around £30million.

That figure may look a bit steep for a player who is not an out-and-out goal machine. However, Embolo fits the sort of mold that Moyes wants from a No.9 and could end up being a shrewd piece of business.

Meanwhile, one pundit has told Newcastle to beat Leeds and West Ham to the signing of a 20-goal striker.

The Magpies are heavily reliant on Callum Wilson and Allan Saint-Maximin in attack. The exciting duo have scored 10 of Newcastle’s 19 league goals so far this campaign.

But Eddie Howe’s side could be in for a shock due to injury concerns surrounding the two stars. Wilson went off just before half time in Monday’s 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

The striker suffered a torn calf muscle and could be out for a month to six weeks, according to the Daily Mail reporter Craig Hope.

Saint-Maximin also picked up a calf problem, although it is less serious. He will likely be rested for the FA Cup tie against Cambridge United next weekend, ahead of the huge clash against Watford.

Nevertheless, an injury to one of Newcastle’s best players is always concerning.

The Tyneside club’s newfound wealth could see them improve Howe’s attacking options this winter. Joelinton is also in the squad but is now impressing as a midfielder.

Rovers striker in red-hot form

Pundit Noel Whelan thinks Newcastle should move for Blackburn’s Ben Brereton Diaz. The Leeds and West Ham target is on 20 goals from 24 Championship matches.

He’s had an incredible season so far – 20 goals in the first half of the season is an amazing stat,” Whelan told Football Insider.

“It doesn’t surprise me that Premier League clubs are looking at these goalscorers in the Championship, there are some real gems.

“If you can get him at the right price, I don’t think he’ll be held back by Tony Mowbray. Blackburn would probably welcome the cash, but how do they go and replace a Brereton Diaz?

“Newcastle’s hand has been forced by Wilson’s injury. If he hits the ground running, he could be exactly what they need next season.”

