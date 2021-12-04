David Moyes suggested West Ham can raise their game even higher despite sinking European champions Chelsea, and joked about the moment that settled the Blues’ fate.

West Ham twice came from behind to secure a hard-fought victory over London rivals Chelsea. Manuel Lanzini converted from the spot to level the scores after the vibrant Jarrod Bowen hustled and harried Edouard Mendy into a mistake.

Chelsea re-took the lead in fine style through Mason Mount, but Bowen soon restored parity with a snap strike from outside the area.

With the game heading towards a draw, substitute Arthur Masuaku remarkably caught Mendy napping at his near post when notching the winner with what appeared to be an errant cross.

PLAYER RATINGS: Chelsea suffer major title blow as West Ham man causes Tuchel star to endure shocker

Speaking to BT Sport after the match Moyes suggested his side can reach higher levels, saying: “Truthfully, I didn’t think we played that well today.

“But we got the goals and in other games I don’t think we played any worse or any better but we haven’t got the goals. Today we got the goals to go with it, and to get them against a team that don’t concede many is a great credit to the lads.

“We were much better [in the second half.]. We were too passive and submissive in the first half.

“They are quality, that is why they are European champions because of the level they can play at. Whether you press them or stay off them, they are very good at both.”

Rice a wanted man in January Rice has made himself very valuable for West Ham, and will be a big target for many teams in January.

On Masuaku’s eye-catching winner, Moyes joked: “I said to him that I thought it was a great cross.

“It was very fortunate, the goal, but in football you need a bit of fortune sometimes. In the last few games we have lost it a little bit, but today we got it back.”

The Ralf Rangnick effect? How Man Utd’s top-four chances are changing under the German tactician

‘That’s what West Ham are about’ – Bowen

Man of the match Bowen also spoke to BT Sport. “That is what we are about as a team, the character, the belief,” said Bowen.

“We hung in sometimes when it was difficult. We never know when we are beaten, we went behind twice but showed that reaction and a lot better performance.

“[We] wanted to be on the front foot and press them aggressively and not let them play, which they are good at. We wanted to limit what their game plan was.

“We haven’t won in a few games and have been disappointed in ourselves. But to come back and beat Chelsea, what a performance.”

On Masuaku’s winner, Bowen added: “He will tell you he took a shot. It has gone in. We are big on putting balls into the box. Sometimes you may get a bit of luck. He will say he shot, we are just buzzing to get the three points.”

READ MORE: Leeds, West Ham hopes fade as rivals advance in race for Brazil goal machine