Moyes and Steidten finally agree on first West Ham signing as ‘official offer’ launched for UCL star Chelsea like

West Ham could succeed where Chelsea failed by landing a Champions League midfielder, after David Moyes finally agreed with Tim Steidten over the club’s first summer signing.

Tensions have been growing between Moyes and Steidten in recent weeks, with the two West Ham chiefs failing to agree on any transfer targets. Moyes wants players such as Scott McTominay, James Ward-Prowse and Harry Maguire to form part of a British core, whereas technical director Steidten feels the club can get better value for money by signing players from other leagues.

The disagreement between Moyes and Steidten has resulted in West Ham being the only Premier League side yet to complete a senior signing in the current transfer window. There have also been rumours either Moyes or Steidten could walk away from the club in the near future.

West Ham’s priority is to replace influential midfielder Declan Rice, who has joined London rivals Arsenal in a huge £105million deal.

West Ham have so far been unsuccessful in making Joao Palhinha, Ward-Prowse, McTominay or Kalvin Phillips Rice’s replacement. However, it seems there has been a breakthrough in West Ham’s midfield hunt, with Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg providing an update on Ajax star Edson Alvarez.

Writing on Twitter, Plettenberg revealed Alvarez ‘has decided to join West Ham’. Steidten has pushed hard to sign him, and Moyes has now given the transfer his blessing.

The Irons have also reached an agreement on personal terms with Alvarez, who represents Mexico on the international stage.

Plettenberg has provided a second tweet too, detailing the latest on West Ham’s hunt for the Eredivisie star. He states that Ajax have received a first ‘official offer’ from West Ham for Alvarez, which is worth £30m.

West Ham discover Ajax asking price for Edson Alvarez

Ajax are hoping to gain £35m from Alvarez’s sale, so it seems the two clubs could soon strike an agreement.

Plettenberg has also provided an insight on the personal terms between Alvarez and West Ham which were previously alluded to. Should the 25-year-old’s move to East London reach completion, then he will pen a five-year deal. And that contract could include the option for a further 12 months, too.

Chelsea may be frustrated if Alvarez ends up joining Moyes at the London Stadium. Chelsea tried to sign Alvarez last summer and launched a £43m bid for him.

Alvarez was known to be keen on the move but was prevented from doing so as Ajax rejected the offer. This is because they did not want to lose another important player, having already let Antony, Lisandro Martinez and Ryan Gravenberch go earlier in that transfer window.

Alvarez therefore ended up staying in the Netherlands for an extra year. He could have emerged as a good option for Chelsea if they admit defeat in their pursuit of Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, but Alvarez now looks set to join West Ham instead.

