Moyes keen for West Ham to make summer move for Nottingham Forest star

West Ham boss David Moyes has been urged to make a bid for Nottingham Forest centre back Joe Worrall, according to reports.

Worrall was linked with a move to the London Stadium in January. However, a deal could not be completed before the deadline. Since then, Worrall has continued to shine inside the Championship as Forest continue to fight for a play-off spot. And his strong form has meant clubs continue to keep an eye on him, with West Ham now preparing a summer move.

According to The Sun on Sunday, Moyes’ top aides are demanding that the club make a move once the summer window opens.

The 25-year-old has been an integral part of the Forest squad throughout the campaign, and has recently captained in Lewis Grabban’s absence.

It is believed that failure to achieve promotion this season would mean an end to his time with the club. Worrall supported Forest growing up, and has been with the club since 2016.

Steve Cooper’s side currently sit ninth in the table and are just two points off a top six spot. They have also reached the FA Cup quarter-final stage, where they will face Liverpool later this month.

It is believed that Forest will want around £15 million for their star man,with the Hammers likely prepared to offer in that region.

But Moyes may still face competition from elsewhere for his signature. Everton boss Frank Lampard is also reportedly a huge fan of Worrall’s playing style.

It is reported that if the Merseyside club avoid relegation from the top flight, they will also look to make a bid in summer.

Steve Cook offers injury update

Meanwhile, Forest defender Steve Cook has updated fans being carried off the pitch in the 4-0 victory over Reading.

Speaking on Twitter, Cook admitted he is still waiting to learn the severity of his injury.

He wrote: “Almost a perfect weekend. Huge win and clean sheet. My little boys first game for Forest as well. Just got to see about the injury now.”

And Cooper has reiterated those thoughts, stating that he is hopeful it won’t be too serious.

He told NottinghamshireLive: “With Cookie, we think it might be his ankle. It’s too early to say exactly how bad it is, so I don’t want to say anything too much.”

