West Ham target’s January green light could rectify rare ‘mistake’ signing

A Serie A target West Ham sought over the summer ‘can leave in January’ on one condition, and his potential arrival could rectify a rare David Moyes misstep, per a report.

West Ham were reportedly hot on the trail of Cagliari midfielder Nahitan Nandez over the summer. Italian outlet La Repubblica covered the club’s interest in the 25-year-old who was also on the radars of Tottenham and Leeds.

However, the Uruguayan international would ultimately remain with Cagliari, though Sport Witness have suggested a January exit is moving into focus.

Citing Italian pundit Vincenzo Morabito (via CalcioNapoli24), Nandez has reportedly been given the go-ahead to leave in January. However, given Cagliari’s current predicament of being situated within the relegation zone, they have one condition.

“Nandez can leave in January,” said Morabito. “But Cagliari, with their ranking, do not deprive themselves of one of their most important players on loan, at least they take an obligation.”

In other words, the Serie A strugglers are unwilling to jeopardise their top flight status without something tangible in return. They will reportedly seek to have an obligation to buy included in any loan exit.

Nandez operates primarily in the midfield positions and has been a regular for Cagliari this term.

West Ham signing was a “mistake”

Morabito went on to suggest West Ham were “close” to signing Nandez in the summer. However, they then “made a mistake” by signing Nikola Vlasic instead.

“West Ham were very close to catching him,” he added. “Then they made a mistake by taking Vlasic, who is not doing well.”

That claim is somewhat curious given Vlasic is primarily a forward. Nonetheless, there is truth in his opinion that the Croatian hasn’t hit the ground running.

The 24-year-old has made 17 appearances for his new side. Though the vast bulk of those have been from the bench. He is yet to register his first goal for the Hammers and has provided just two assists.

Whether West Ham will reignite their interest in Nandez is unstated in the article. Though if their information is accurate, a deal appears to be there for the making.

Meanwhile, David Moyes insisted West Ham are a “big team” and that clubs across Europe will be “worried” about being drawn against his side in the Europa League.

Speaking in his post-match press conference after a youthful Hammers side were narrowly defeated by Dinamo Zagreb Moyes said: “I’m a winner and disappointed we didn’t get something out of the game.

“I thought the young players did really well and recovered after losing an early goal. I’m always happy to give young players a chance. But they have to earn the right to play. None of them let us down – they did a great job.”

On the rest of the tournament, which could throw up tasty ties with the likes of Barcelona or Borussia Dortmund in the knockout rounds, Moyes added: “I’m really looking forward to it.

“At the start of the campaign if you had said we would have European football after Christmas I would’ve been really pleased. But to win the group was very good.

“At the moment West Ham are a big team and people will be worried about us. We’re a good team and if we can take on Champions League finalists [Man City] and winners [Chelsea] and give them a run for their money then whoever we get we will give them a good game.”

