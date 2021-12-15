Liverpool defender Nat Phillips has issued West Ham with a come-and-get-me plea which will be music to David Moyes’ ears.

The Hammers have identified Phillips as a January transfer target to solve their defensive crisis. Moyes has lost both Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma to long-term injuries, leaving him very light at the back.

The Reds are open to letting Phillips, 24, leave Anfield. And now the centre-half, who is currently out with a fractured cheekbone, has revealed he is keen to depart.

Phillips told Sky Sports: “I want to be playing games. It’s been tough because the competition to get in this team is fierce.

“The manager and I agree that the best thing for me is to play as many games as possible. I think you saw last year I developed well.

“I’m going to see what comes along [in January] and go from there.

“I think at this moment in time it’s unlikely that I’ll be playing lots of games for Liverpool, so if an opportunity arises where I get the chance to do that somewhere else and it suits everyone then it’s certainly something I’d be interested in.”

As he is behind Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez in the pecking order, Phillips has made just three appearances so far this season.

Despite that, he proved he could hang alongside Liverpool’s star players when deputising last year.

West ham target CB and MLS hotshot The Hammers need a centre half to ease their injury issues but are also interested in the MLS top scorer.

“I’ve had the exposure and experience in the Premier League and the Champions League,” Phillips continued.

“So maybe those situations where you’re new and nervy, I’ve gone through that phase. I don’t need to go through that process if I do go somewhere else. I’ll be ready straight away to get involved and play.”

He added: “If it wasn’t to happen (leaving Liverpool) I would certainly still be living a happy life.”

Multiple defenders on West Ham radar

Meanwhile, West Ham’s desperation for a new defender has also reportedly seen them join Chelsea and Tottenham in the race for Gleison Bremer.

Tottenham want Bremer to replace either Eric Dier or Davinson Sanchez at the back. Chelsea, meanwhile, have been impressed by the player’s ‘power’ and could look to make him Antonio Rudiger’s replacement.

But CaughtOffside write that West Ham are set to make their interest in Bremer known. The east London club are ‘hot on his heels’, suggesting a January bid may take place.

Torino will accept offers of around £21m. But with three Premier League clubs interested, a bidding war could start once the transfer window re-opens.

Signing either Phillips or Bremer would be a massive relief for Moyes.

