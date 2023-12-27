New suitor makes contact for West Ham outcast to tee up January reunion with recent teammate

Months after taking Gianluca Scamacca from West Ham United, Atalanta are ready to return to negotiate for Thilo Kehrer as well, according to Italian reports.

Scamacca spent a single season in the Premier League before Atalanta took the former Sassuolo striker back to Serie A. Now, they are trying to do business with West Ham for a second consecutive transfer window.

According to Sky Sport Italia, they have joined Italian rivals AC Milan and AS Roma in the race to take Kehrer away from West Ham after he fell down David Moyes’ hierarchy.

It was only last summer when West Ham took Kehrer from Paris Saint-Germain, but he has failed to start a single Premier League match in his second season with the club despite doing so 25 times in his debut campaign.

Reports have suggested West Ham could now look to sell Kehrer for an eight-figure fee. It is also understood that Eintracht Frankfurt would gladly take the former Schalke player back to his native Germany.

However, there have been links with a new challenge in Italy instead for Kehrer, who has become an alternative target for AC Milan amid their injury crisis in defence.

Sky Sport Italia now claims Atalanta are rivalling them for the 27-year-old by getting in contact with West Ham about the prospect of a loan deal.

There could then be the option to explore a permanent transfer in the summer, by which point there would be two years left on Kehrer’s contract at the London Stadium.

Kehrer could be part of evolving Atalanta defence

By then, Atalanta might be receiving offers for their defensive prospect Giorgio Scalvini, who is admired by Manchester United but not available in January.

Taking Kehrer on loan for the rest of the season would allow Atalanta to try before they buy and see if he would fit into Gian Piero Gasperini’s system.

He would seem to have more of a chance than at West Ham, where the summer signing of Konstantinos Mavropanos has pushed him down the pecking order despite his defensive versatility.

Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd are Moyes’ most commonly used centre-backs this season. Even the veteran Angelo Ogbonna has amassed more minutes in the Premier League than Kehrer this season.

There have been more opportunities in the Europa League and Carabao Cup for Kehrer, but not necessarily enough to suggest he has a firm place in Moyes’ plans.

