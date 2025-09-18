Slaven Bilic is considered a potential candidate for West Ham United as they contemplate the future of under-fire manager Graham Potter, TEAMtalk understands.

The club have been forced to issue a statement on their vision of the future as fans become restless after a difficult start to the season, with protests expected at their next match at home to Crystal Palace.

We revealed on September 16 how new names would soon emerge as part of the club’s early thinking over what happens next at the club if they decide not to continue with Potter.

And it is understood Bilic is a name that has cropped up as part of that.

Potter has picked up just one win with West Ham so far this season and TEAMtalk sources have made it clear that patience will not stretch as far as it once did under David Moyes, whose reign was allowed to drag despite difficult spells because of the credit he built up by delivering a European trophy.

Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Potter has not yet established that level of authority and insiders indicate that this game carries significant weight.

While the board do not quite view the clash against Crystal Palace on Saturday at the London Stadium as a “must-win” fixture, a heavy defeat would be viewed as unacceptable and likely accelerate discussions over his position…

READ MORE 👉 Delight for Lampard as elite midfielder signs up as Leeds, West Ham hit by crippling transfer blow

West Ham to ramp up new manager hunt

West Ham would ideally look for a candidate who blends experience with a connection strong enough to galvanise both the fanbase and the squad.

It is very early stages but sources are suggesting that Bilic, a former player and manager of the Hammers, is one of the names coming under consideration.

Bilic played for West Ham in the 1990’s and had a stint as boss between 2015-2017.

He is currently out of work, having left Saudi Arabian side Al-Fateh last year.

More names are likely to emerge should Potter be sacked but there is a genuine possibility of Bilic returning to West Ham.

DON’T MISS 🔨 Thomas Frank wanted Tottenham to raid London rivals for ‘crown jewel’ as sources reveal who blocked move

IN FOCUS: Bilic and Potter’s records with West Ham