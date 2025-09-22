West Ham United are accelerating plans to replace under-fire manager Graham Potter amid a dismal start to the Premier League season, with several candidates under consideration.

Sources close to the club have revealed to TEAMtalk that the Hammers’ hierarchy is deeply dissatisfied with the team’s early performances, prompting discreet inquiries into potential successors.

Potter, who joined West Ham after his stint at Chelsea and time at Brighton, has overseen a string of lacklustre results, leaving the club languishing in the lower reaches of the table.

Insiders confirm that while the 50-year-old tactician may be afforded a grace period of just a couple more matches to turn things around, contingency measures are already in motion. “The board is proactive; they’re not waiting for disaster to strike,” one source told us. “Active discussions are underway to ensure a smooth transition if needed.”

Among the frontrunners being contacted are seasoned Premier League figures: Sean Dyche, Nuno Espirito Santo, and Slaven Bilic.

Dyche, the former Burnley and Everton boss, is said to be particularly enthusiastic about the opportunity. “Sean is itching to get back into top-flight management,” a source disclosed.

“He feels he has unfinished business in the Premier League and sees West Ham as a perfect fit to showcase his capabilities.” Dyche’s no-nonsense style could provide the defensive solidity West Ham desperately needs.”

West Ham preparing for Graham Potter sack

Nuno Espirito Santo, previously at Nottingham Forest, Wolves and Tottenham, brings a wealth of experience in European competitions, while Bilic, a former West Ham manager himself from 2015-2017, offers familiarity with the club’s ethos.

However, challenges lie ahead: the club is open to a short-term appointment to stabilize the ship, but both Dyche and Nuno are reportedly seeking longer-term commitments to implement their visions fully. The West Ham board are big fans of Nuno.

Bilic, meanwhile, has already informed the Hammers that he would be willing to take the job on a short-term basis.

This managerial uncertainty comes at a critical juncture for West Ham, who invested heavily in recent summer transfer windows. Fans are growing restless, with calls for change echoing around the London Stadium. Potter’s innovative approach, once hailed at Brighton, has yet to yield dividends here, raising questions about tactical mismatches.

TEAMtalk understands that former Wolves and Bournemouth manager Gary O’Neil is another option being considered by West Ham, as our insider Dean Jones reported on September 19.

As the international break looms, all eyes will be on the upcoming fixtures. A poor showing could seal Potter’s fate, ushering in a new era under one of these candidates.

West Ham currently look more at risk of relegation than achieving their target of European qualification – the next few weeks could define their season.

They currently sit second-bottom of the Premier League table, on just three points, and face a tough fixture against Everton away from home, next.

