West Ham United are likely to make contact with Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao if they sack Julen Lopetegui, according to a report.

talkSPORT claim Conceicao is ‘on the radar of several Premier League sides’, with West Ham being one of his main suitors. The Irons considered an approach for Conceicao in the summer, as they looked to replace David Moyes, but ultimately decided to bring in Lopetegui.

But with Lopetegui under pressure, former Porto boss Conceicao has once again emerged as a target for West Ham.

Should West Ham chiefs give Lopetegui the boot, then talkSPORT claim Conceicao will be one of the frontrunners to take over.

Such a move would see West Ham emulate fellow Premier League outfit Manchester United, who recently appointed one of Conceicao’s compatriots and Primeira Liga rivals in Ruben Amorim.

Man Utd fans and pundits alike are getting very excited about Amorim – particularly Rio Ferdinand – after his Sporting side beat Manchester City 4-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday.

And West Ham will be hoping Conceicao can be just as successful, should he end up moving to the London Stadium.

West Ham eye decorated Portuguese coach

The 49-year-old has a great reputation in Portugal, having helped Porto win a host of trophies during seven years in charge there, including three league titles, four Portuguese Cups and one Portuguese League Cup.

Unlike Amorim, who cost Man Utd €11m, Conceicao will be free for West Ham to snare as he left Porto at the end of last season.

The former winger had spells in charge of Braga, Vitoria Guimaraes and Nantes before landing at Porto in July 2017.

News of West Ham’s interest in Conceicao will give Lopetegui even more motivation to turn things around.

The Spaniard has a great CV, having previously managed the likes of Real Madrid, Spain and Sevilla, but his West Ham spell has not gone to plan so far.

The Irons were expected to challenge for Europe under Lopetegui, but they currently sit 14th in the Premier League after winning just three of their first 10 matches.

West Ham’s last-gasp victory over Man Utd on October 27 eased some of the pressure on the 58-year-old, but the subsequent 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest has damaged his chances of staying in the job.

DON’T MISS: West Ham savaged by outspoken pundit, with flop manager proposed to clean up Lopetegui mess

West Ham transfers: Brazil striker wanted; Newcastle exit rumour

Meanwhile, West Ham are already looking to replace summer arrival Niclas Fullkrug, according to reports.

23-year-old Brazilian ace Igor Jesus, who currently represents Botafogo, is the latest player tipped to solve West Ham’s striker problems.

You can read all about the latest link here.

While Jesus could join West Ham’s ranks, talk that Jarrod Bowen might depart continues.

Sources have told TEAMtalk Newcastle United are big admirers of the forward, and they could launch a blockbuster move for him next year.

But West Ham’s firm stance would make any deal extremely difficult for Newcastle to complete.

West Ham decline under Lopetegui