West Ham United are keen to find a solution until the end of the season as they contemplate how to fix their managerial situation – but sources have explained how that stance could cost them the chance of landing Nuno Espirito Santo as a successor to Graham Potter.

Potter is under major pressure after a seriously underwhelming start to the season that leaves West Ham 19th in the table, with just three points on the board from their opening five games. With the worst defence in the league – the Irons have already conceded 13 goals in those games – question marks are starting to be asked about Potter’s future at the London Stadium.

For now, though, sources state Potter has been given a stay of execution – but the trip to Everton on Monday is an ominous one as former Hammers boss David Moyes plots his downfall.

Ideally, West Ham will use the upcoming international break – beginning from Monday 6 October – to make a firm decision on their dugout change, though sources are indicating to TEAMtalk that any candidate may have to be open-minded about taking the role short-term, initially.

That could suit Slaven Bilic more than Nuno Espirito Santo, as initial indications from insiders suggest that the conditions around landing the former Nottingham Forest boss are tricky…

The problem West Ham face in appointing Nuno Espirito Santo

Nuno feels in a strong position in terms of negotiating his next contract in club management after his spell at Nottingham Forest progressed so well, and was ultimately only ended because of internal politics.

Taking him on would mean West Ham have to contemplate giving him a bigger contract than the one Potter is currently on – and he would be seeking a longer-term commitment than just the end of the season.

The Hammers are hesitant to go ahead with that option at this moment and are considering who else could potentially replace Potter.

If West Ham do go with the short-term option, then it is likely they may need to turn to Bilic.

Bilic remains in the frame, as exclusively first revealed on TEAMtalk, because of his ties to the club and good experience in the game.

It is thought Gary O’Neil, who has been mooted for the job, is considered a risky pick and he is not currently high in their thinking as they weigh up those other options first.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, how Sean Dyche feels about replacing Potter as the West Ham United manager.

Meanwhile, the Hammers know that any next appointment could also be crucial towards the future of their talismanic star Jarrod Bowen, and ensuring he remains motivated and convinced by the club’s direction is central to their thinking as they weigh up any managerial change.

In other news, TEAMtalk can also reveal who blocked Lucas Paqueta’s potential move from West Ham to Tottenham in the summer transfer window.

