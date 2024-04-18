Next West Ham manager: Steidten eyes former Chelsea boss with David Moyes departure now ‘likely’

Former Chelsea manager and current Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel could replace David Moyes at West Ham

West Ham manager David Moyes guided the club to Europa Conference League glory last season but reports suggest that they are ready to part ways with him.

The Hammers hadn’t won a trophy since 1980 before that and Moyes deserves a huge amount of credit for the job he’s done in turning them from relegation contenders to top-six challengers.

West Ham remain in contention for European qualification this season, too, and sit in eighth place in the table. Moyes’ signing of Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse, in particular, have played a big role in their success.

According to talkSPORT, there is an ‘offer on the table’ for Moyes to extend his contract and there has been since December, but it ‘remains unsigned.’

It’s claimed that it is ‘increasingly likely’ that the former Everton and Manchester United boss will be leaving the London Stadium at the end of the season when his current deal expires.

West Ham’s technical director Tim Steidten has already begun drawing up a shortlist of potential replacements.

Thomas Tuchel ‘on the shortlist’ for West Ham

TalkSPORT’s report names Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel as one of the names at the top of West Ham’s managerial shortlist.

The former Chelsea boss is set to leave the German club at the end of the season after his team struggled for form in the Bundesliga. They look set to finish second behind Champions-elect Bayer Leverkusen.

Tuchel has, however, guided Bayern to a Champions League semi-final after they beat Arsenal in the quarter-finals on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old will hope to join a list of only eight managers who have won the UCL more than once after he guided Chelsea to victory in the competition in 2021.

The report states that Tuchel would be ‘open to a Premier League return’ and therefore, joining West Ham is something he will seriously consider.

Steidten has a ‘close relationship’ with Tuchel which should help West Ham in negotiations if they decide to approach him for the job.

As for Moyes, reports suggest that he will be keen to join another Premier League side should he leave West Ham.

A return to Everton could be a possibility, with Sean Dyche under increasing pressure after the Toffees have won just once in 15 matches.

Moyes took charge of Everton when they were in danger of relegation back in 2002 and went on to be very successful at Goodison Park.

It will be interesting to see if the Merseyside club approach him again should they part ways with Dyche.

