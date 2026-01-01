West Ham United have agreed terms with Gil Vicente to sign striker Pablo, the in-form striker in the Portuguese top-flight, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

The Hammers are looking at attacking options having agreed to send Niclas Fullkrug on loan to AC Milan. They working to finalise a deal with Fulham for Adama Traore, which would mark a reunion with manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and they are looking to follow that up with a move for Pablo.

The 21-year-old only joined Gil Vicente on a permanent deal in the summer from Famalicao after spending last season with them on loan and scoring five goals from 23 games.

He has impressed hugely since, with 10 goals in 14 games, and now Portuguese super agent Jorge Mendes has put together a deal for West Ham and Nuno.

We understand that West Ham remain keen on other strikers, such as Roma’s Artem Dovbyk, but they wanted to get this deal over the line as soon as possible.

Sources have confirmed that Pablo, the son of former Porto striker Pena, has already arrived in London ahead of completing a medical with The Hammers.

West Ham are four points from safety at the halfway stage of the Premier League season, and adding goals will be crucial to their chances of staying up.

Fullkrug hasn’t scored for them this season from nine appearances in all competitions, so West Ham were willing to offload him – but they will need to replenish their attack.

Pablo should soon be on board to help plug the gap, and he will be hoping he can carry over his strong form from Portugal.

