Next West Ham manager: Europa League winner gunning to replace David Moyes after rejecting Prem rivals

There has been a significant update on the managerial situation at West Ham United, with Julen Lopetegui reportedly in line to join the Irons amid significant pressure on David Moyes.

West Ham have enjoyed four fantastic years since Moyes returned as manager in December 2019. They have won their first major trophy in 43 years, the 2022-23 Europa Conference League, while also finishing in the top seven in back-to-back seasons between 2021 and 2022.

Despite all the great work Moyes has done, there is still a clamour among West Ham fans to get him replaced, which is understandable in some regards.

West Ham fans feel the club now has the stature to land a top coach who can continue battling for top six finishes while also getting the team to play a more attacking and exciting brand of football.

The Hammers faithful have also been left stunned by the team’s dire form in recent months. They have not won since December 28 and have conceded an astonishing 11 goals in their last three games, which have ended in Premier League defeats to Manchester United, Arsenal and Nottingham Forest.

The West Ham hierarchy have been looking to extend Moyes’ contract, which currently expires at the end of the campaign. But if the Scot fails to turn results around then they will simply have to consider his sacking.

According to Football Insider, West Ham have just been given a major boost, with Lopetegui eyeing up their London Stadium hot seat.

Lopetegui was recently offered the Crystal Palace job amid uncertainty over whether Roy Hodgson will be sacked, but he has rejected the Eagles as he would rather join West Ham next.

Julen Lopetegui hoping to join West Ham

Several reports have stated that the 57-year-old wants another Premier League job after his Wolverhampton Wanderers exit, which is why he has rejected a return to Spain and a lucrative contract offer from Saudi club Al-Ittihad.

This update claims that Lopetegui feels he can shine at a top 10 club next, which is why he has rejected relegation-threatened Palace. West Ham may be on a very poor run of form, but they still occupy ninth spot.

The Spaniard would likely help West Ham improve in both the short term and in the long run. He had big ambitions at Wolves but was forced to quit before the current season began as they did not have the money to meet his transfer demands.

Lopetegui has great pedigree in Europe, having helped Sevilla win the Europa League in 2019-20. He has also had spells in charge of Real Madrid, Spain and Porto.

