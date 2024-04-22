Next West Ham manager: Man Utd target eyed by Hammers as David Moyes departure accelerates

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna is under consideration to replace David Moyes as West Ham boss, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

Moyes is out of contract with West Ham at the end of June and sources have confirmed that as yet no decision has been made on whether he will be offered a new deal.

The former Manchester United and Everton manager guided West Ham to Europa Conference League success last season, but he continues to divide opinion among the Hammers faithful.

READ MORE: Struggling Tottenham star to link up with ex-Arsenal, West Ham players amid top target claim

West Ham saw their European hopes ended by Bayer Leverkusen last week and they currently sit in eighth spot in the Premier League table following Sunday’s 5-2 humbling at Crystal Palace which has increased the pressure on Moyes.

The Scotsman has come in for criticism from some West Ham fans for his style of play, with sections of the London Stadium supporters keen for a new manager with a different philosophy being brought in to try and improve the team.

Ipswich Town boss Kieran McKenna eyed by West Ham

A number of names have been linked with potentially replacing Moyes ahead of next season and highly-regarded head coach McKenna is someone who has won admirers within the corridors of power at West Ham, TEAMtalk can reveal.

McKenna, who was assistant manager to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Manchester United, has impressed with his transformation of Ipswich with the club on course for a second consecutive promotion as they sit top of the Championship table with just three games remaining.

The 37-year-old is understood to have a £4million release clause in his contract at Portman Road, which has put West Ham on red alert.

McKenna’s exciting, attacking style of football has caught the eye of West Ham officials and they feel his character and profile fit for what they are looking for in a manager to take the club forward in the long-term.

Interestingly, Man Utd have also been linked with a move for McKenna as they consider parting ways with under-fire boss Erik ten Hag.

Luring him away from Ipswich may be difficult should the Tractor Boys secure promotion to the Premier League.

It will be interesting to see if the Hammers trigger the clause in McKenna’s contract in the coming months and if they can convince him to ditch the Suffolk-based side for East London.

As things stand, everything points towards Moyes leaving West Ham at the end of the season.

DON’T MISS: Dele Alli gets lifeline as impending Man City transfer can gift him another chance at the top