Niclas Fullkrug has agreed terms with AC Milan to join the Italian giants, but West Ham have major fears over the move and with sources have revealed the club’s plans to push the big-money flop towards a different club.

The 32-year-old German has proved a massive disappointment since moving to the London Stadium in a £27.5m (€32.5m, $38m) switch from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2024, making just five goal contributions (three scored, two assists) in his 29 games for the club so far.

And with Fullkrug yet to open his account in nine appearances and 413 minutes of action this season, the Hammers have told the 32-year-old that he can leave in the winter window – and they would even allow him to depart on loan next month.

However, sources insist that West Ham are making it clear to the Germany international’s suitors that any deal must include an obligation to buy as part of any exit.

As it stands, AC Milan are willing to take Fullkrug but only with an option to make permanent; thus giving the Serie A title chasers the option to back out of a permanent deal if the 24-times capped Germany international does not impress.

Milan want Fullkrug to cover for the injured Santiago Gimenez, who could require ankle surgery. Max Allegri has turned Milan into title contenders, and the club want to make sure he has the squad capable of crossing the line over the second half of the season in what is a very open, four-team battle for the Scudetto.

However, the fact that they want to dawdle on taking up that permanent option for Fullkrug beyond this season represents a major concern for West Ham.

They are aware that Milan are emerging as favourites to reunite Allegri with Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic on a free transfer this summer and feel they would openly back out of the permanent move – leaving the Hammers back at square one.

Now West Ham are actively pushing Fullkrug to consider a move back to the Bundesliga, where sources now understand there are prospective permanent deals in the offing….

Hammers chasing new striker targets to replace Fullkrug

A number of clubs have also been credited with an interest in Fullkrug, to which we understand Wolfsburg are one of them, and the Bundesliga side are looking into a potential move for him, we understand.

The main thinking for Nuno and Co. is to move the striker on so they can free up space in their squad to sign an alternative as they look to take some of the goalscoring burden off talismanic captain Jarrod Bowen.

But while such a move is a top priority for January, TEAMtalk can reveal that West Ham are struggling to find players who are ready to join their relegation battle.

While my colleague, Dean Jones, reported earlier that Norwich’s Josh Sargent is looking like an increasingly attractive option, given his experience in the Premier League, he is not the only option they are chasing.

One of those is Union SG striker Promise David, who is enjoying Champions League football ahead of next summer’s World Cup finals, where he will play for Canada.

However, sources insist he is not desperate to depart the Belgian club and will not agitate for a move in January.

The same is true of Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, whose camp have already told West Ham a move to the London Stadium is not to their liking, and following tentative enquiries with the Dutchman’s agents.

We can, however, confirm that one player West Ham have enquired about is Everton’s Beto. But he would only be available if the Toffees were able to bring in another forward.

Former Middlesbrough forward Emmanuel Latte-Lath is another that West Ham are believed to have asked about. He is currently with Atlanta United but is understood to be keen on a move back to Europe.

In other West Ham transfer news, sources can also reveal the Hammers are preparing to launch a January bid for a talented SV Zulte Waregem midfielder, though we understand they face growing competition from four Premier League sides for his signature.

