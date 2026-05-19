TEAMtalk understands that Nuno Espirito Santo will not remain as West Ham United manager should the club suffer relegation from the Premier League this season, with a ‘reset’ being planned at the London Stadium.

The experienced Portuguese coach has been heavily linked with staying on regardless of the division West Ham find themselves in next term, particularly given his strong reputation for operating successfully in the Championship during his time with Wolves.

However, we can exclusively reveal that sources close to the situation have made it clear Nuno would not continue at the London Stadium if the Hammers were to fall through the Premier League trapdoor.

West Ham’s future remains uncertain heading into the closing stages of the campaign, with growing pressure surrounding both the club’s long-term direction and squad structure.

The Hammers sit third-bottom in the table, two points away from safety, with one game remaining.

Should 17th-placed Tottenham, who have one game in hand, pick up a point against Chelsea on Tuesday night, West Ham’s fate would effectively be sealed, due to an insurmountable goal difference.

Nuno arrived last September with the hope of stabilising performances and restoring consistency, but internally, there has already been acknowledgement that relegation would fundamentally alter the club’s short-term project.

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West Ham expected to part ways with Nuno as part of ‘wider reset’

Some within football circles had believed the former Wolves and Tottenham Hotspur boss could be the ideal figure to oversee an immediate promotion push if the worst were to happen to West Ham.

His previous Championship success with Wolves – where he guided the Midlands club back into the Premier League while implementing an attractive and disciplined style of football – had led many to assume he would remain part of any rebuild.

But TEAMtalk understands that is not the current expectation behind the scenes.

Sources indicate that while there remains respect between Nuno and the club hierarchy, relegation would likely trigger a wider reset across several areas of the football operation.

West Ham are already braced for significant uncertainty this summer, with concerns growing over potential player exits and how the club’s financial position could be impacted by losing Premier League status.

TEAMtalk understands contingency discussions have quietly taken place internally regarding managerial succession plans should relegation occur and Nuno depart.

For now, the Portuguese coach remains fully focused on attempting to secure West Ham’s survival and sources insist no formal separation discussions have yet taken place.

However, those close to the situation have made clear that remaining in charge in the Championship is not currently part of the plan for Nuno should West Ham fail to preserve their Premier League status.

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