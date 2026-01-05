David Sullivan identifies TWO replacements for Nuno as West Ham issue ultimatum

West Ham United are prepared to part ways with head coach Nuno Espirito Santo if results and performances fail to improve in the coming weeks, with sources telling TEAMtalk that co-owner David Sullivan already has two replacements in mind, including Slaven Bilic.

Sources have expressed deep concern over West Ham’s alarming downward trajectory in the Premier League. The Hammers sit 18th in the table with just 14 points from 20 games, four points adrift of safety, following a humiliating 3-0 defeat to bottom side Wolves – their first win of the season.

Nuno, who replaced Graham Potter as the West Ham manager in September 2025, has overseen only two victories in 15 Premier League matches, leaving the team winless in their last nine outings.

Insiders have revealed to us that there is growing frustration within the boardroom, particularly ahead of Tuesday’s vital six-pointer against relegation rivals Nottingham Forest at London Stadium.

A defeat to Sean Dyche’s side – who occupy 17th spot – would be extremely difficult for the hierarchy to overlook, potentially sealing Nuno’s fate.

The Portuguese manager, ironically facing one of his former clubs after stints at Forest and Wolves, has struggled to impose his style, with West Ham conceding freely and lacking cohesion.

Club sources emphasise that no “knee-jerk” decision will be made, insisting they remain committed to backing Nuno in the January transfer window.

Recent signings and pursuits of targets like Adama Traore of Fulham signal intent to provide reinforcements, but patience is wearing thin amid deteriorating squad morale and persistent defensive frailties – West Ham have kept just one clean sheet all season.

West Ham have already identified potential replacements, including former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic (as my colleague, Graeme Bailey, exclusively reported on December 28) and ex-player Michael Carrick, with contingency plans being put in place.

Hammers co-owner David Sullivan is said to be monitoring the situation closely, aware that continued poor form could condemn the club to their first Championship relegation since 2011.

As the pressure intensifies, Nuno faces a defining period. A positive result against Forest could buy time, but failure to halt the slide may force swift action to salvage West Ham’s top-flight status.

