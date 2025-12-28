TEAMtalk can confirm that some in West Ham United’s hierarchy believe they need to replace Nuno Espirito Santo as manager following a wretched run of form, and with officials fearing they are staring relegation in the face unless a change is made.

The Hammers brought in the 51-year-old back in September on a three-year deal after they appointed Nuno as the successor to Graham Potter. The Englishman, himself, only lasted eight months in the job, stepping into the West Ham hotseat in January of this year as a replacement for Julen Lopetegui.

At the time of his appointment, Nuno – who had achieved brilliant things at Nottingham Forest last season – was seen as the man to turn things around at the London Stadium after the club’s woeful start to the season.

But if anything, things have got worse with the Portuguese now overseeing just two wins from his 13 games in charge and presiding over a dismal 16.67% win percentage ratio.

That is statistically much worse than Potter, who was shown the door with a 24% win percentage rate.

West Ham are currently five points adrift of safety following their most recent loss – a 1-0 defeat to Fulham on Saturday. West Ham played well in the game, but were unable to make their pressure count and were undone by an 85th-minute strike by Nuno’s former Wolves frontman, Raul Jimenez.

As a result, we can now reveal that Nuno’s future may not be secure at the London Stadium, with some within the club believing another change may be required to give West Ham a chance at staying up.

Owner David Sullivan has already faced fan protests this season, but is now heading into the New Year contemplating more changes.

We can confirm that some at the London Stadium are telling Sullivan that a change may be needed as they look for an improvement over the second half of the season.

One man considered for the role before Nuno was appointed was former Hammers boss Slaven Bilic.

The Croatian managed the Irons between 2015 and 2017, taking charge of 111 games, winning 42 of them.

The 57-year-old remains available after leaving Saudi Pro League side Al-Fateh in August 2024 and could be one option they look at, should the Hammers hierarchy decide to make yet another change.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

West Ham in talks over Brazilian striker; Man City star wanted

Meanwhile, West Ham United have opened talks with Cruzeiro over a January deal for Brazilian striker Kaio Jorge, though an enquiry into a Championship forward has quickly come to nothing after a slightly tongue-in-cheek £100m valuation was quoted.

Elsewhere, Sullivan has made it clear that Jarrod Bowen is not for sale in January at ‘any price’ amid renewed interest from England’s elite and one club in particular.

And finally, with the Hammers also eager to strengthen in defence, we can confirm they are one of four Premier League sides on red alert after being informed a move for a £41m Manchester City man is there to be made in January.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.