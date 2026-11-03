West Ham announce sacking of Nuno, with two former stars among candidates to take charge

West Ham United have confirmed the sacking of Nuno Espírito Santo after just 14 months in charge, following a disappointing start to the new Championship season.

The Portuguese boss was appointed by the Hammers last September as a successor to Graham Potter and, while Nuno initially instilled some improved performances and results, he was unable to prevent the club from slipping out of the Premier League, with their relegation confirmed despite a final-day victory over Leeds United.

Despite that setback, the Hammers decided to stay loyal to the 52-year-old, though with one clear objective laid out for this season: an instant return to the Premier League.

But just 13 games into the season, West Ham have decided to pull the plug on his reign, with Saturday’s 3-1 home defeat to West Brom proving the final straw.

Nuno leaves West Ham, with the club eighth in the Championship, having overseen 53 games in total and a record that read 19 wins, 15 draws and 19 defeats – a win percentage record of 35.8%.

A club statement confirmed his dismissal and several of his backroom team. It read: ‘West Ham United can confirm that men’s first-team Head Coach Nuno Espírito Santo has left his position with immediate effect.

‘Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time to ensure that the Club’s objectives and expectations remain on track.

‘Assistant Head Coach Rui Pedro Silva and Goalkeeper Coach Rui Barbosa have also departed.

‘West Ham United would like to thank Nuno, Rui and Rui for their hard work and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them all the very best for the future.

‘The process of recruiting a new Head Coach is already underway.

‘Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of tomorrow evening’s EFL Championship fixture at Cardiff City, and the Club will make no further comment until the appointment of the new Head Coach is confirmed.’

Next West Ham manager: Former stars emerge as favourites

With the Hammers already getting that process underway, the club are reported to have already shortlisted two former players as potential successors, with Scott Parker – out of work since leaving Burnley in April 2026 – and Craig Bellamy, the current Wales boss, quickly established as the favourites.

Both managers, and particularly Parker, have a very strong affinity with the Irons and would be a popular choice among fans.

Bellamy was close to taking the Burnley job earlier this year, before the Clarets decided on appointing Nicky Hayen, who has since been sacked himself.

Elsewhere, Sean Dyche is also in the running to become the new Hammers boss, though he has made it clear he would only want to take on a role that offers him a long-term challenge, rather than being seen as a firefighting manager. That said, a potential chance to restore the Hammers to the Premier League and reignite their promotion challenge could yet inspire him.

Thomas Frank, out of work since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in February, is another likely candidate to be under consideration.

The Dane is best regarded for his outstanding work at Brentford, who are now established in the top half of the Premier League.

Rob Edwards, who left Wolves earlier this year, is another potential candidate, having already led Luton Town into the promised land.