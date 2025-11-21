West Ham United are reportedly weighing up a surprise January sale of star midfielder Lucas Paqueta to help finance a move for a prolific Brazilian striker, with TEAMtalk sources indicating the fee the Hammers could command for Paqueta’s signature.

The London side could find themselves in a relegation dogfight this season and are in desperate need of reinforcements, and we have already confirmed that a new striker is wanted by Nuno Espirito Santo.

However, West Ham’s Profitability and Sustainability Rule (PSR) situation means that player sales are required before they can spend big sums on new signings.

This has led to talk of a potential Paqueta exit in January. According to an update from Brazilian outlet Bolavip, West Ham are prepared to reluctantly sell the 28-year-old in order to fund a much-needed striker addition.

Paqueta’s contract expires in 2027, and although the Hammers have the option to extend his deal by a further year, the report says now is the right time for the club to cash in, with his former Flamengo ready to bid €30m (£26m / $37m) to re-sign him.

The report claims that West Ham could use the funds generated to sign Cruzeiro striker Kaio Jorge – one of the best forwards in South America.

The 23-year-old has notched a very impressive 24 goals and seven assists in 42 games this season. Jorge’s form has caught West Ham’s attention, and Bolavip state that a bid of €35m (£31m / $40m) could be enough to lure him from Cruzeiro.

West Ham will demand much more for Lucas Paqueta

While Paqueta has indicated previously that he’d be open to returning to Flamengo one day, there is no chance West Ham would let him go for a measly £26m.

He remains one of West Ham’s most important players, having started all 11 of their Premier League games this season, scoring three goals. It would be madness to sanction his exit for so little while a relegation threat looms.

TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has previously reported that it would actually take an offer north of £60m for West Ham to even consider letting Paqueta go mid-season.

Flamengo are unlikely to be able to afford that figure, so European suitors would likely have to come forward for Paqueta if he is to leave.

However, one thing TEAMtalk can confirm is that Nuno wants to bring in a new striker this winter.

West Ham are ready to offload Niclas Fullkrug in January and despite his injury problems and poor form, Bundesliga sides Hamburg and Stuttgart are considering offers for him.

The Hammers have a number of targets who could fill the void. Manchester United’s Joshua Zirkzee, for example, continues to be linked with a move to the London Stadium.

Cruzeiro star Jorge certainly has talent, but our information suggests West Ham are looking to bring in a striker who can make an instant impact, rather than someone who’ll take time to settle in the Premier League.

