‘Obvious candidate’ for West Ham job named as fans tipped to ’embrace’ fantastic Julen Lopetegui replacement

Middlesbrough boss Michael Carrick will emerge as a frontrunner for the West Ham United job if Julen Lopetegui is sacked, according to one pundit.

Lopetegui is under huge pressure to turn both results and performances around at West Ham. The Spaniard was expected to help West Ham get in contention for European qualification, but only three wins in 11 Premier League games has put them 14th in the table.

The Irons are just three points above the relegation zone and are facing crucial matches against Newcastle United tonight (Monday) and London rivals Arsenal on Saturday.

Reports suggest Lopetegui will be axed if West Ham lose both of those matches.

Ahead of West Ham’s trip to Newcastle, ex-Chelsea and Republic of Ireland striker Tony Cascarino suggested the Irons swoop for their former midfielder Carrick.

“You know West Ham fans, I think the owner is always trying to appease them with the sort of manager that would fit the bill,” the pundit said on talkSPORT.

“Michael Carrick’s Middlesbrough were a bit flying. A big old win yesterday, 6-2 [vs Oxford United], top goalscorers in the Championship at the moment [on 29 goals].

“And they’re what, lying fifth? Yeah, fifth in the Championship and there’s been a bit of a turnaround there. So he’ll be an obvious candidate for someone like West Ham.

“Because the fans would certainly embrace one of their players that they had many moons ago and bring a style of football that West Ham fans so dearly want.”

Carrick has introduced an exciting style of play at Middlesbrough while operating with a 4-2-3-1 formation. Boro were unlucky not to make it into the play-offs last term, finishing eighth and just four points off the top six.

Carrick is thoroughly enjoying his time at Boro and will be hard to prise away from the club mid-season as he looks to engineer promotion to the top flight.

West Ham could try to tempt him into an immediate move though as Lopetegui’s future hangs on a knife edge.

Carrick joined Boro in October 2022 after leaving his role as Manchester United’s caretaker boss the year before. His contract at the Riverside Stadium runs until June 2027, putting Boro in a strong negotiating position for any potential exit.

Carrick record from 105 Middlesbrough matches