Sources: West Ham target speedy defender they could’ve signed for free in January

West Ham United are interested in signing Udinese central defender Oumar Solet, TEAMtalk understands, while Graham Potter is ready to make a second bid for another of his summer targets.

The Hammers are looking to build a strong team for the future under Potter and are compiling an extensive list of transfer targets for the summer. West Ham are keen on strengthening all areas of their squad, and sources have revealed to us that the London club are especially keen on a defender in Serie A.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are tracking Udinese centre-back Solet.

Sources have intimated to us that at the moment, there is nothing advanced and it has gone no further than monitoring the 25-year-old.

Solet has been excellent for Udinese when he has played this season and is on the radar of a number of clubs in Europe.

Sources say that West Ham and one other Premier League club have joined the likes of Lazio and Inter Milan in tracking Solet.

It is understood that despite joining Udinese on a free transfer only in January 2025, the French defender would be keen to make a move away this summer.

The former Lyon defender has been touted by sources in Italy as a player who is ready to make a major step up.

Solet joined Udinese in the January transfer window after his contract at RB Salzburg was terminated in September.

Udinese are aware of interest in the defender and know that he is ready to move on.

The Italian club extremely pleased with the impact that Solet has made since his move as a free agent in January.

While Udinese would be keen to hold onto him for another year, the Serie A outfit are aware that offers may come due to his excellent attributes.

Solet’s strength and speed make him a perfect modern-day defender, and that is why there are many clubs who are keen to land him this summer.

The Frenchman will be subject to offers, but it will be up to Udinese if they are to accept letting him go so soon after signing him.

READ MORE ➡️ West Ham brutally snubbed by former Man Utd star after BIG ‘contract offer submitted’

West Ham could make second Angel Gomes approach – sources

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are keen on signing Angel Gomes this summer.

Gomes is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season, and the Hammers want to bring him to London Stadium as a free agent.

The Hammers have seen an approach for Gomes knocked back by the Lille and England international midfielder.

However, sources say that it is still an active situation and that West Ham have not been put off by the initial setback and could make another approach.

West Ham manager Potter wants a midfielder who is able to play the role of a number 8 and a number 6 in games, and Gomes is seen as someone who could do it for them next season.

Latest West Ham news: Rigg competition, Abraham interest

West Ham United are facing competition in their quest to sign Chris Rigg in the summer transfer window.

Rigg is one of the best players in the Championship and has been a star for Sunderland this season.

The Hammers are keen on a summer deal for Rigg, but it has been reported that West Ham’s London and Premier League rivals Tottenham have made an offer of £37million for him.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are also facing competition in their bid to bring Gomes to London Stadium this summer.

Gomes is out of contract at Lille at the end of the season and is available on a free transfer.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs West Ham have to beat to land the midfielder.

TEAMtalk’s Italian correspondent Rudy Galetti reported on March 5 that West Ham are interested in signing Tammy Abraham from AS Roma.

Abraham is on loan at AC Milan until the end of the season, but the Rossoneri have no intention to make the deal permanent.

IN FOCUS: Oumar Solet stats v West Ham centre-backs