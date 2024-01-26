West Ham star agrees personal terms with LaLiga side who’ll sign him once own winger finalises exit

Pablo Fornals is closing in on a move from West Ham United to Real Betis after accepting personal terms with the Spanish side, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Fornals is into the final six months of his contract at West Ham, where he has played since a 2019 transfer from Villarreal, which has made a January exit seem likely instead of him being allowed to become a free agent in the summer.

The attacking midfielder is now on the verge of a reunion with the manager who brought him to the London Stadium in the first place, Manuel Pellegrini.

We can confirm that Pellegrini’s current club, Real Betis, are now closing in on a deal to take Fornals back to his native Spain.

They will bring the 27-year-old in once they have completed the sale of Luiz Henrique, who is set to join Botafogo in John Textor’s network of clubs, with a future at sister side Lyon in mind.

Real Betis are expected to raise €20m (around £17m) from the sale of Henrique and will swoop for Fornals once they have cleared the space.

Fornals previously played in LaLiga for Malaga and Villarreal – making a combined 129 appearances in the Spanish top flight – before coming to the Premier League almost five years ago.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that he has now agreed personal terms with Real Betis, putting his move there one step closer.

There were brief rumours in Spain a few weeks ago that Betis’ cross-city rivals Sevilla might be interested in Fornals too, but that is something to rule out as he will be joining the Verdiblancos instead.

Fornals nearing end of West Ham spell

Fornals has played 23 times across all competitions for West Ham this season, but has not been able to provide a goal or assist.

Overall his record for the club includes 203 appearances, 23 goals and 19 assists – as well as a Europa Conference League winner’s medal from last season.

Last season was in fact his best goalscoring season in his career with seven goals across all competitions, but it also now seems to have been his last full campaign at the London Stadium.

When he worked with Pellegrini before, Fornals made the first 20 appearances of his West Ham career and scored two goals, as well as providing three assists.

Real Betis are currently ninth in La Liga and have reached the knockout play-off round of the Conference League, which could give Fornals an opportunity to target the same trophy he lifted last season.

READ MORE: West Ham midfielder told it’s time to ‘get out now’ as it ‘looks like he can’t be bothered’