SECOND West Ham transfer agreement in place as Nuno plans THREE deals in January blitz

West Ham United are close to completing three deals just 24 hours after the January transfer window opened, sources have told TEAMtalk.

We confirmed on New Year’s Day that West Ham have an agreement in place to sign striker Pablo from Gil Vicente. The transfer is worth almost £20million (€23m, $27m), with the 21-year-old viewed as a real prospect for the future.

West Ham want to sign another striker along with Pablo, and that has now been confirmed as they are closing in on a deal for Lazio’s Taty Castellanos.

Castellanos has been offered to a new number of clubs in recent weeks, including Everton and Leeds United, but we can now reveal that a deal with West Ham has now progressed.

The 27-year-old Argentina international striker has agreed a four-year deal to move to the London Stadium, and like Pablo, he is expected to complete his deal in the coming days.

Sources have also told us that talks are ongoing over a deal for Fulham winger Adama Traore.

The 29-year-old Spanish star worked with Nuno at Wolves, and it is expected that a reunion at West Ham will take place.

With deals for three new forwards taking place, West Ham are also looking to bring in a new central defender.

My TEAMtalk colleague, Dean Jones, has reported West Ham’s interest in former Leeds centre-back Charlie Cresswell.

Cresswell joined Toulouse from Leeds in the summer of 2024 and has established himself as an important player for the French club.

West Ham have followed the 23-year-old Englishman throughout the season and are now planning a transfer proposal.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.