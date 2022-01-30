Kalvin Phillips has been the subject of a late January bid from a Premier League side looking to take him from Leeds United, while one Man Utd forward could replace a Man City target – all in Sunday’s papers.

LEEDS RECEIVE KALVIN PHILLIPS BID WITH TWO OPTIONS

West Ham have made a £50m bid to Leeds in an attempt to pair Declan Rice up with England midfield colleague Kalvin Phillips.

That’s according to The Sun on Sunday, who claim the Hammers are happy for the transfer to happen now or wait until the summer. Leeds’ stance is unlikely to be similar.

News emerged recently that West Ham are trying to sign Raphinha from the West Yorkshire side. Now, they could be lining up a double raid.

Phillips has also become of interest to the capital club after impressing alongside Rice in midfield for England at Euro 2020. They now see him as someone who can play alongside Rice, or replace him should he be the subject of a big offer from elsewhere himself in future.

West Ham are wasting no time in their pursuit; they have reportedly already submitted their £50m offer for Phillips.

David Moyes has identified Phillips as someone who can help West Ham push for a top-four finish. They are currently one point away from the Champions League berths.

Other clubs are aware of their plans to take Phillips, but they are still the only side to act now.

Attila Szalai interests West Ham and Newcastle United Fenerbahce defender Attila Szalai is wanted by West Ham and Newcastle this January

Leeds still have the 26-year-old under contract until 2024. Losing him would be a big blow for a side who have struggled in his absence when injured.

But The Sun predict this may be the best offer they receive if they are to reluctantly cash in.

Phillips has spent his entire career with hometown club Leeds so far. But there is still no guarantee they will be safe from relegation at this stage.

Still, The Observer interject with a claim that Leeds have turned down the offer for Phillips – as they have with Raphinha.

CAVANI GETS NEW SOUTH AMERICAN LINK

River Plate want to take Edinson Cavani from Manchester United in the summer to replace Man City-bound Julian Alvarez. (Sunday Mirror)

Frank Lampard wants Everton to sign Dele Alli from Tottenham should he take over. (The Sun on Sunday)

Tottenham have a verbal agreement with Juventus to take Dejan Kulusevski on loan. (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester City have been impressed by Mali defender Boubakar Kouyate at the African Cup of Nations and could try to sign him. (The Sun on Sunday)

NEWCASTLE WANT PREM SKIPPER

Newcastle are willing to bid above £25m to take Conor Coady from Wolves. (Daily Star Sunday)

Burnley are battling Italian duo Atalanta and Fiorentina for Liverpool forward Divock Origi. (The Sun on Sunday)

The Clarets are also close to signing Wout Weghorst from Wolfsburg. (Mail on Sunday)

Barcelona rebel Ousmane Dembele is hoping to secure a transfer to the Premier League, where two unnamed clubs are the subject of focus. (Daily Mail)

Wolves are making a bid to sign Metz midfielder Boubacar Traore for £8m in the summer. (The Sun)

Erling Haaland is waiting to see if Barcelona will be able to sign him before making a decision on his future. (Daily Star Sunday)

AND THE REST

Manchester City will listen to offers for Raheem Sterling in the summer if he doesn’t sign a new contract. (Daily Star Sunday)

Brighton want to sign striker Deniz Undav from Belgian league leaders Union St Gilloise. (The Argus)

Crystal Palace hope to sign Derby striker Luke Plange for £300,000. (The Sun)

Brentford have made a move for Philadelphia Union wing-back Kai Wagner. (Mail on Sunday)