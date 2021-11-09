Patient Liverpool approach tipped to yield West Ham transfer breakthrough

Liverpool have been told a West Ham forward Jurgen Klopp “likes a lot” won’t be available in January, though a patient approach could yield a breakthrough in a future window.

Liverpool have built a reputation for expert navigation in the transfer market. The Reds rarely buy from clubs of comparative size. Instead, they have signed the likes of Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane and Andy Robertson from Premier League clubs stationed in mid-table or below.

That strategy has served them well and helped to keep a lid on their spending. And another player who would theoretically fit that mould is West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen.

The 24-year-old first emerged on the Reds’ radar back in July. The Athletic’s James Pearce revealed Bowen was admired at Anfield, and given his all-action style, it’s easy to see why.

Indeed, Bowen has been an instrumental figure in the Hammers’ charge into the top four this season. He has bagged three goals and five assists in all competitions thus far and his energetic displays and direct runs have given defenders nightmares.

He was a constant thorn in Liverpool’s side as West Ham ended the Reds’ 25-match unbeaten streak on Sunday. Now, the Mirror have shed light on Liverpool’s budding transfer pursuit of Bowen.

They carry quotes from Klopp who admitted his admiration for the winger. The German boss said: “I like Bowen a lot.

“He made his way up from Hull and took not too long to show exactly what kind of player he can be in the Premier League. He made big steps.”

David Moyes was asked if he understood why the likes of Liverpool were showing interest in his attacker.

“Well, Jarrod’s at a top club now,” said the defiant Moyes. “It’s the level of consistency Jarrod now needs to bring to his game. We are trying to up his goals, and his assists.”

Liverpool may seek to make an addition in their forward line in the winter window. Both Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane could be away for over a month while on AFCON duty. The tournament runs between late-December to early-February.

However, the Mirror states a January raid for Bowen is ‘unlikely to occur’. The article acknowledges Liverpool will be linked with and tempted by countless other names between now and the summer.

However, if Bowen continues on his upward trajectory and Liverpool remain patient, they suggest it’s only a matter of time before one of the ‘Big Six’ come calling.

The article concludes that they see no reason why it won’t be Klopp and ‘at the front of the queue’ when the time comes.

Mbappe claim puts Liverpool in interesting transfer position

Meanwhile, Liverpool have received a huge shot in the arm if the latest report surrounding the future of Kylian Mbappe can be verified.

The brilliant France striker remains in Ligue 1 with Paris Saint-Germain after a speculation-filled summer. The 22-year-old looked set to depart the Parc de Princes. And even he admitted that Real Madrid would have been his destination of choice.

However, despite staying with PSG, his thinking may well have changed. That is down to the fact that Carlo Ancelotti is now at the helm at the Bernabeu.

According to El Nacional, via Sports Mole, the revered striker is “not convinced” by Italian boss Ancelotti.

It is also claimed by the Spanish outlet that Mbappe would prefer to play under Reds boss Jurgen Klopp if he was at the helm of the LaLiga giants. Of course that is not happening, but his reported desire to work with Klopp could put the Reds in a very interesting position next summer.

According to L’Equipe, Klopp spent “several hours” trying to convince Mbappe to join the club in 2017. And from that meeting he has a “direct line” to the player.

