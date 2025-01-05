West Ham United are considering a move for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson as the Seagulls consider loaning out the Irish international this month.

The 20-year-old was once considered one of the most exciting youngsters in the Premier League but has struggled for minutes at the Amex this season, hampering his development.

Ferguson is understood to be open to leaving Brighton on a temporary or permanent basis and despite his poor form, a number of sides are showing serious interest in him.

According to journalist Matt Law, West Ham have ‘drawn up a shortlist of forward targets this month’ and Ferguson is on their radar, along with Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan and Middlesbrough’s Latte Lath.

Injuries to Michail Antonio and Jarrod Bowen has left Julen Lopetegui short of options and the Hammers board are prepared to spend on attacking additions.

Ferguson has been heavily linked with potential loan moves away from Brighton. The report claims that the Seagulls would prefer him to stay in the Premier League.

West Ham would ‘ideally like to sign players on loan this month’ and have ‘already made an enquiry about Ferguson.’ Brighton, for their part, ‘want to be sure of Danny Welbeck’s fitness before making a decision on his future.’

Multiple Premier League sides keen on Ferguson

TEAMtalk correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier this week that Tottenham are also keeping close tabs on Ferguson’s situation, along with West Ham.

Chelsea are also long-term admirers of Ferguson and he is alongside Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap on the Blues’ striker shortlist.

Meanwhile, we understand that Fulham have also made enquiries about Ferguson’s availability. Everton are also interested in Ferguson, but a move for him would depend whether the Toffees can free up one of their loan slots, which is unlikely at this stage.

West Ham’s hierarchy backed Lopetegui with 10 new signings last summer, but the reinforcements haven’t led to good results on the pitch.

Following a dismal start to the season, the Hammers sit 14th in the Premier League table, seven points outside the relegation zone.

That is one reason why West Ham are reluctant to bring in any more big-money signings under Lopetegui, while they must also be mindful of their PSR situation.

The signing of a new striker could help reignite West Ham’s season. They’ve scored only 24 goals in 19 games so far, and big summer signing Niclas Fullkrug is yet to make a big impact, despite scoring in a 4-1 loss to Man City on Saturday.

Ferguson has scored just once in 12 Premier League appearances so far this term but his opportunities have been very limited. The youngster has undeniable potential and it’s no surprise to see clubs queuing up to bring him in this winter.

