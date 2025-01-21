West Ham are interested in signing Brighton striker Evan Ferguson permanently this month but there are obstacles to a potential deal, TEAMtalk understands.

The Irish international has been heavily linked with moves away from Brighton this month, particularly on loan, and the Hammers are keeping close tabs on his situation, but they are not alone.

TEAMtalk understands that Brighton are yet to make a final decision on whether to offload Ferguson this month and sources state that the door is still open for a potential departure.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are reluctant to let Ferguson go, however, as Joao Pedro has been picking up niggly injuries and has recurring problems that could cause issues in the second half of the season.

Danny Welbeck has also struggled with knocks recently, although the 34-year-old did play 69 minutes against former club Manchester United on Sunday.

Allowing Ferguson to go would leave Brighton thin in terms of striker numbers but the Irish international is open to a departure to get more playing time.

The 20-year-old has struggled for form and minutes this term but he is still considered one of the most promising young forwards in the Premier League, hence the interest in his signature.

FIVE English clubs interested in Evan Ferguson

West Ham are very interested in Ferguson and the club are keen to back new manager Graham Potter in this month’s transfer window, with a new striker one of the coach’s top priorities.

West Ham reportedly submitted a £57million bid for Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran on Monday, which was rejected, so it’s clear they’re active in the striker market.

The London side are keen to bring down the average age of their forward options and Ferguson has many of the attributes they’re looking for.

TEAMtalk understands that West Ham are keen to sign Ferguson on a permanent deal and will try and secure a buy option should Brighton prefer a loan deal this month.

The fee would be a major point of discussion as the Seagulls still value Ferguson very highly, despite his recent injury problems.

We understand that Bournemouth are also keen on Ferguson and would likely make a move should Brighton green light an exit for him this month.

Sources say that Ferguson would be open to joining the Cherries as it’d give him the chance to play under Andoni Iraola, who is regarded as one of Europe’s top coaches.

Everton are also admirers of Ferguson and the Brighton star IS open to joining David Moyes’ team, but the Toffees can only afford a loan this month. They would have to cancel the loan of Armando Broja to free up their quota and make a deal possible, but Chelsea are reluctant to take Broja back unless Everton pay a compensation fee and the remainder of his wages for the season.

TEAMtalk can confirm that Leeds United hold firm interest in Ferguson but they are behind in the race, as the striker wants to stay in the Premier League this season.

Finally, Arsenal do hold long term interest and have had conversations before about Ferguson, whether they move is yet to be seen but the recruitment team at the Emirates believe he has the potential to go to the top of the game.

