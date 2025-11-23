West Ham United are reportedly plotting a move for a Bayern Munich star as Nuno Espirito Santo looks to bring in the reinforcements he needs to guide his team away from the relegation zone.

Nuno is keen to strengthen in multiple positions, but the Hammers’ Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) situation means they may have to sell players before making big investments.

West Ham, therefore, need to be smart with the players they target in the January window, and according to German outlet TZ, one of those is Bayern right-back Sacha Boey.

Boey was one of the most sought-after full-backs in Europe when Bayern beat off the competition to sign him from Galatasaray in January 2024. However, the 25-year-old has not lived up to expectations, making only 37 appearances for the German giants so far.

TZ claim that Bayern are looking to sell Boey this winter, and have already identified Feyenoord star Givario Read as his potential replacement.

West Ham are said to be ‘showing interest’ in the Frenchman, but they are not alone. Juventus, Galatasaray, Monaco, Lyon, Crystal Palace, and Sevilla are all keen to sign Boey, too, teeing up a potential bidding war in January.

The report adds that Bayern could sell Boey for €18m (£15.8m / $20.7m) this winter – significantly less than the €30m (£26.4m / $34.6m) they paid to sign him two years ago.

Triple sale to fund West Ham’s January deals

West Ham certainly want to bring in new faces in January. TEAMtalk transfer insider Dean Jones has already revealed that Nuno is willing to sell three players: Niclas Fullkrug, Andy Irving and James Ward-Prowse, to fund January deals.

Lucas Paqueta is another with the potential to leave, but the Hammers will only let him go if a bid north of £60m arrives.

However, it is our understanding that a new right-back is not considered a pressing priority by West Ham’s hierarchy at the moment.

We have consistently reported that the Hammers are focusing on bringing in a new striker who can be the replacement for Fullkrug.

Manchester United star Joshua Zirkzee continues to be linked with a move to the London Stadium, while Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic has also been considered.

Boey is a good player though, so if he does become available in the €18m range it’s likely that many Premier League clubs will look to sign him in January.

TEAMtalk transfer correspondent Fraser Fletcher revealed back on November 5 that Bayern are plotting a move for Feyenoord right-back Givario Read, as TZ note in their report.

So Boey is certainly a player to keep a close eye on in the coming weeks, with multiple clubs keen on signing him.

