Prem attacker next, as West Ham announce third summer signing who’ll ‘entertain the fans’

West Ham United have announced the signing of attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax on a five-year contract.

Kudus will wear the number 14 shirt for West Ham, having become their third summer signing after James Ward-Prowse from Southampton and Edson Alvarez, who also came in from Ajax.

Upon the confirmation of his arrival, Kudus told his new club’s official website: “I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team.

“I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

Manager David Moyes added: “I’m delighted we’ve been able to bring Mohammed to West Ham United.

“He’s a terrific young talent, who has already shone at the very highest level for Ajax in the Champions League and made well over 150 senior appearances at the age of 23 – so it was no surprise to see so many top clubs chasing his signature this summer.

“The fact we’ve been able to attract a player of his undoubted quality to London Stadium shows the pull West Ham have now – the Board and Tim deserve huge credit for getting this one over the line.”

Kudus, 23, had been with Ajax since a 2020 transfer from Nordsjaelland. He has more than 20 caps to his name at international level for Ghana.

West Ham want Solanke next

If West Ham get their way, he won’t be the only addition to their attack before the transfer window closes. According to Football Insider, they have been actively scouting Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke.

Scouts watched Solanke against his former club Liverpool last weekend and against Tottenham on Saturday. It followed them putting in a bid to Bournemouth, between £35m and £40m.

Solanke scored against West Ham when the two sides met earlier this month. Now, the Hammers want to make the 25-year-old their next signing.

They are still searching for a natural replacement for Gianluca Scamacca after selling him to Atalanta earlier this summer. While Kudus – who scored 18 goals for Ajax last summer – will help, they could do with more of a target man to compete with Michail Antonio.

Besides, reports have also suggested Danny Ings could leave West Ham for Everton.