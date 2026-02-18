Union Saint-Gilloise striker Promise David has become one of the most closely monitored emerging forwards in Europe, with West Ham understood to be pushing hard to beat a host of clubs chasing his signature.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Newcastle, West Ham, Leeds, Sunderland, and Brighton have all watched the forward extensively this season, with each club impressed by both his output and his unconventional development path.

Newcastle’s recruitment team have tracked him for months, intrigued by his physical profile and his ability to operate across the front line.

However, it is West Ham who have taken the most concrete steps so far. TEAMtalk understands the Hammers have already held initial talks, but the player showed no interest in swapping Champions League football for a relegation battle.

Interest remains, though, and the Hammers intend to revisit the move for him if they secure Premier League survival, with David viewed as a high‑ceiling addition to their attacking rebuild.

We can also reveal that Leeds and Sunderland have been sending scouts to Belgium regularly, with both clubs returning glowing reports.

Brighton, meanwhile, have been monitoring the 24-year-old as part of their ongoing search for undervalued attacking talent — a market they’ve mastered in recent years.

West Ham lead charge for striker who could shine in World Cup

David’s story is one that has caught the imagination of scouts across Europe. His journey has taken him from Croatia to Malta to Estonia, each stop sharpening different aspects of his game before Union SG identified him as a breakout candidate. Since arriving in Belgium, he has exceeded every expectation.

A stunning 24 goals in his debut season were followed by 15 more this term, numbers that have propelled him into the spotlight and accelerated his international trajectory.

TEAMtalk understands he is set to be part of Jesse Marsch’s Canada squad for the upcoming World Cup, having previously represented Nigeria at Under‑23 level.

That dual‑nationality storyline only adds to the intrigue, with several national‑team insiders privately tipping him as a potential tournament surprise.

Union SG are bracing themselves for a busy summer. Interest is growing, the scouting traffic is increasing, and Premier League clubs are circling with intent.

West Ham’s interest is the most advanced, but Newcastle remain admirers, while Leeds, Sunderland and Brighton all see him as a player capable of transforming their forward options.

