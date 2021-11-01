Pundit tips West Ham trophy push as crucial Moyes transfer plan revealed

Noel Whelan feels West Ham United are a side going places and has praised the impact David Moyes has had since returning to the club.

The pressure was heaped on Moyes and his charges after last season’s sixth-place finish. And they have certainly delivered, with the East End outfit currently fourth in the Premier League standings after 10 games. They have won six and drawn two of their matches and are just five points adrift of table-topping Chelsea.

The Europa League can sometimes prove a distraction but the London Stadium outfit have made a seamless transition to European football. They have a perfect record after three games and sit proudly top of Group H.

The Irons have yet to concede a goal in Europe’s second-tier competition and all is rosy at the club. They took care of Aston Villa 4-1 on Sunday with another accomplished display.

And former Leeds striker Whelan feels the weekend triumph summed up the club’s current standing.

“They’re putting more pressure on the top four,” he told Football Insider. “What they’re doing with the way they play and their destructive nature is amazing – they showed that against Aston Villa.

“The belief in themselves and each other is key and they are enjoying their football.”

Kurt Zouma, Nikola Vlasic and Alex Kral were recruited during the off-season. And Whelan believes Moyes’ transfer strategy has been key to their success.

“You have to praise what David Moyes has done in getting rid of the deadwood from the European countries,” he added. “He’s changed the identity and brought through some really good players.

“He’s built a team which know exactly what is expected of them – they are a well-drilled machine.”

Moyes ready for next step



West Ham have not claimed any silverware for more than 41 years. They beat Arsenal 1-0 to secure the FA back in 1980 but the cupboard has been bare ever since.

But Whelan feels the side’s all-round abilities mean that they could ruffle a few feathers in 2021-2022.

“Defensively they are hard to break down and going forward it’s a joy to watch – they are given such freedom,” he continued. “Set plays are also massive for them, they have scored countless times from those dead-ball situations.

“They’re a really tough and exciting outfit to play against and they could go really far this season, in all competitions.”

