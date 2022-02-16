West Ham United are the only Premier League club out of five interested parties for RB Salzburg defender Rasmus Kristensen, according to reports.

Kristensen was a target for West Ham back in 2020, and now they appear to be back in the race. According to SportBild, whose report is adapted by Sport Witness, the Hammers are still keeping tabs on the right-back.

So too are the Bundesliga trio of Borussia Dortmund, Hertha Berlin and Wolfsburg, plus Italian outfit Roma.

SportBild believe Kristensen could be one of the next players whom Salzburg cash in on, after a positive track record in that department over the past decade.

Although his contract runs until 2025 after he signed an extension in May, his future may take him outside Austria. Therefore, there could be an opportunity for West Ham to get their man.

Currently at right-back, their starting option is Vladimir Coufal, who joined a few months after their previous failure to sign Kristensen. He is supported by Ben Johnson and Ryan Fredericks.

The latter pair are out of contract at the end of the season, though. If they leave, a replacement would be required.

At the age of 24, Kristensen could be ready for a new challenge. The Denmark international is closing in on 100 Salzburg appearances after previous spells with Midtjylland and Ajax. In total, he has 94 apps, 13 goals and 18 assists for his current employers.

He has never played in the Premier League before, but neither had Coufal before his 2020 arrival and the results have been positive.

However, West Ham do not have a clear path to Kristensen if he is someone they are serious about signing.

West Ham have contract plans for trio

Any transfer decision from the Hammers will likely hinge on what happens with Johnson and Fredericks.

There are three players West Ham are putting more focus on when it comes to contract extensions, though.

Jarrod Bowen could be in line to receive improved terms from West Ham in their attempts to keep him away from Liverpool, reports claim.

Bowen is currently enjoying a standout season at the London Stadium. He has scored eight goals in the Premier League so far, which equals his best ever top-flight return.

His form has led some – including his manager David Moyes – to claim he deserves an England call-up. Meanwhile, there are other reports about a move to Liverpool.

However, West Ham have their own ambitions, to which Bowen could be pivotal. They are currently hunting down European qualification for the second season in a row.

If they do make it over the line, they will want Bowen to be a part of their next continental adventures – even though he could have more guarantees about playing at that level by joining someone like Liverpool.

Therefore, West Ham want to fend off their fellow Premier League side by tying the 25-year-old to a new contract, per the Evening Standard.

Designed as both a reward for his form and an obstacle to the likes of Liverpool, a new contract could be discussed in the summer.

West Ham also could consider making offers to midfielders Declan Rice and Tomas Soucek.

