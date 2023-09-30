West Ham on red alert as Serie A target issues public transfer plea after failed summer move

West Ham United have been given a major boost after Serie A transfer target Lazar Samardzic spoke openly about securing a move in 2024.

Samardzic is a 21-year-old central midfielder who was born in Germany but represents Serbia on the international stage. After spending time at Hertha Berlin and RB Leipzig, he signed for Italian club Udinese in August 2021.

Overall, Samardzic has made 69 appearances for Udinese and has registered nine goals and seven assists in that time. This season, his record stands at two goals from six league outings.

During the summer transfer window, Samardzic was heavily tipped to swap Udinese for their Serie A rivals Inter. The two clubs agreed a deal worth €16million (then £13.8m), only for the transfer to collapse as a result of a disagreement over money between Samardzic’s father and agent Rafaela Pimenta.

West Ham were soon named as the club at the front of the queue to snap the exciting playmaker up, following the breakdown of his Inter switch. Ultimately, the Irons never entered into serious discussions with Udinese, but they are still monitoring his situation ahead of a future swoop.

And David Moyes’ side have now been handed a big lift. During an interview Gazzetta dello Sport’s magazine Sport Week, Samardzic has discussed the Inter talks, while also making a hint about a transfer next summer.

“It was never a question of money [the failed Inter move]. I know what happened, but it’s over now and I don’t want to talk about it anymore,” he said.

“I’m someone who thinks positively, Udinese are a strong team, an organised club, if I stay another year it’s perfect for me.

Udinese star gunning for exit

“I want to have a great season here, then we’ll see. I didn’t speak to my father, there was no need because I already knew perfectly well how things had gone.”

Samardzic continued: “I’ve never spoken with [Inter manager Simone] Inzaghi, however when I returned to Udine [Udinese boss Andrea] Sottil told me: ‘I thought that by now I would only see you on television, with the Inter shirt, and instead you’re here. I’m happy.’”

Samardzic then made an eye-opening comment about his future. “I’m ready for a top club. I’m 21 years old, in two years at most I’ll be even more ready, in the head and in the body. On the pitch, I have to improve in attacking spaces,” he said.

It seems Samardzic will jump at the chance to join West Ham, should they reach an agreement with Udinese to snare him.

