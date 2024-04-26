One of the most drastic flops in recent years in the Premier League has been lauded as a €60million player after a resurgent season in his homeland.

When West Ham paid £35m for Italy striker Gianluca Scamacca in the summer of 2022, there were high hopes for him at the London Stadium. The Hammers hadn’t had much luck with big money strikers over recent years, but he had enjoyed a good season with Sassuolo, netting 16 goals in 36 games.

But he struggled to settle in England, scoring just three times in 16 games under David Moyes, despite that season ending in success for the club with victory in the Europa Conference League. He was subsequently sold to Atalanta last summer for around £21m.

Since then, he has found his feet again. With nine Serie A goals in 24 games, he is earning high praise from the Italian media, and he showed what he could do back in England with two goals against Liverpool in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final at Anfield. He has scored five times in eight games in that competition and will hope to add more as the Bergamo club hunt European glory this season.

Italian press laud Scamacca

And now Gazetta Dello Sport have turned the focus on him and his form, talking up the fact he has gone back to Italy and thrived, leaving behind one of the richest leagues in the world, the Premier League.

The newspaper remarked that Scamacca’s value has almost tripled over the course of the season: ‘Now the price is at least €60m (£51m)’, and explain the striker is ‘progressing in his growth in a constant and impetuous manner’.

‘The Goddess (Atalanta) managed to take away one of the richest players in terms of talent from the richest league in the world.’

His form may well have propelled him into the conversation to start up front for Luciano Spalletti’s Italy side at the Euros this summer. The Azzurri are looking to defend their crown, and despite impressing this season, that may well be a risk because Scamacca had only played 15 times for Italy since his debut in 2021, scoring just once.

But it is fair to say he has proven himself after a difficult time in London.

