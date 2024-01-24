West Ham to repeat masterful Mohammed Kudus signing as ‘huge bid’ launched for exciting attacker

West Ham United are aiming to sign the next Mohammed Kudus, as they have reportedly submitted a major offer to sign a player from the same academy, Ibrahim Osman.

Kudus arrived in the Premier League in August when West Ham paid Ajax £38million to sign him on a five-year contract. The attacking midfielder, who can also play as a right winger, had previously been linked with West Ham’s top-flight rivals Manchester United, Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion.

However, it was David Moyes’ side who won the race for his services. And they have benefitted hugely from the summer move.

Kudus has had a brilliant impact in East London, having notched nine goals and one assist in 24 games so far. Before heading off to the Africa Cup of Nations to represent Ghana, he registered a brace against Wolverhampton Wanderers and also scored at home to Man Utd, helping West Ham to win both games.

The 23-year-old has formed a devastating partnership with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Lucas Paqueta. And the Irons could soon add another exciting player to the attacking mix.

On Tuesday night, Sky Sports revealed that West Ham are in talks with Danish club FC Nordsjaelland over signing Osman. He is a 19-year-old left winger who can operate as a centre-forward or right winger if required.

Reports in Denmark have now provided an update on the teenager’s situation. They state that discussions between the two clubs are ramping up, as West Ham have launched a ‘huge bid’ to try and forge an agreement.

That offer is reportedly worth around €18m (£15.3m), though it is unclear how much of that will be an initial payment and how much will be made up through add-ons.

Winger ‘really close’ to joining West Ham

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk meanwhile that the two clubs are aiming to finalise a £15m deal.

Osman is ‘really close’ to signing for West Ham, which suggests the deal will be finalised in the next few days.

There are lots of similarities between Kudus and Osman. The first is that they are both Ghanaian and came through the Right to Dream academy setup.

Nordsjaelland have a partnership with that academy and have helped to produce both Kudus and Osman. Kudus initially swapped Nordsjaelland for Ajax before landing at West Ham, whereas his younger compatriot will be making the jump straight to England.

Osman is not the only signing West Ham could soon announce. They have also agreed to sign Kalvin Phillips on loan from Manchester City for the rest of the season.

The deal includes an option for West Ham to buy Phillips in the summer, should he get back to his old Leeds United form.

