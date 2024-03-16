West Ham rival Bayern, Dortmund and rest of Germany’s elite for thriving winger

West Ham United have joined major Bundesliga clubs such as Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen in the pursuit of Stuttgart ace Chris Fuhrich, according to reports.

Fuhrich is a 26-year-old German who mainly plays as a left winger but can also operate on the right flank or as a central attacking midfielder. He spent time in the Dortmund and FC Schalke 04 youth setups, but it was a loan spell at Paderborn in 2020-21 which really ignited his career.

Fuhrich registered 13 goals and seven assists during 34 appearances in Germany’s second tier, which convinced Stuttgart to sign him that summer.

The versatile attacker’s influence on Stuttgart has gradually increased since then. He is currently enjoying a great campaign, having managed eight goals and seven assists in 29 matches.

Fuhrich is thriving alongside fellow Stuttgart stars Serhou Guirassy and Enzo Millot, form which has seen him break into the Germany national team and win his first cap in October.

Not only has the player appeared on Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann’s radar, he is also being hunted by some major clubs.

According to Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg, elite Bundesliga sides Bayern, Dortmund, Leverkusen and RB Leipzig are all interested.

Out of those clubs, Bayern are the least likely to make a move as they are still weighing up their transfer targets for the summer. Dortmund, Leverkusen and Leipzig, though, all believe Fuhrich would be a great addition to their respective squads.

West Ham in for shining Stuttgart man

However, there is also the possibility of Fuhrich leaving Germany altogether and moving to England. The journalist adds that West Ham are eager to snap him up, too.

David Moyes’ side have scouted Fuhrich in recent weeks and have been left hugely impressed. As such, they will ‘closely monitor’ his situation in the coming months before potentially submitting a major offer.

The wide man has an enticing release clause in his contract, too. Should Stuttgart qualify for next season’s Champions League – they currently sit third in the Bundesliga – then Fuhrich will be available to sign for €20m (£17m).

That represents good value for an in-form winger who has his best years ahead of him. Fuhrich has also been compared to Dortmund hero Marco Reus due to his great dribbling ability and his willingness to run all game long.

