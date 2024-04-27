Ruben Amorim opens up on West Ham talks in apology to Sporting fans and players

Ruben Amorim regrets the timining of his talks with West Ham

Sporting Lisbon boss Ruben Amorim has apologised for the timing of his trip to London this week to speak to West Ham about a potential summer switch to the London Stadium.

The Portuguese tactician flew to the capital on Monday to speak with West Ham as they continue to assess their options, with the future of current manager David Moyes still up in the air.

Sporting are currently chasing down the Portuguese title, and can seal it with a win over Porto on Sunday evening.

Following his return to Portugal the 39-year-old was questioned about the timing of the meeting, and leaving the country at such a crucial stage of Sporting’s season.

“It was a mistake. The timing was completely wrong”, Amorim admitted to reporters.

“I’m always asking my players to be respectful, and I wasn’t, even if I informed the club before.

“I’m so sorry and I apologise to fans, club and players.”

Amorim is on the verge of guiding his team to their second league title in four years, having ended an almost 20-year wait when he won his first title in 2021.

The highly-respected coach had emerged as the favourite to replace Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool once Xabi Alonso confirmed he was staying at Bayer Leverkusen, but Feyenoord chief Arne Slot now appears destined to land the much-coveted role at Anfield.

Moyes remains coy on West Ham future

For his part, Moyes still hasn’t publicly communicated where his future will be beyond the current campaign.

He did admit back in February there was a new deal on the table but that he wouldn’t be making an overall decision until the season ends.

Indeed, he reiterated that stance after Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool at the London Stadium.

Speaking to reporters after the thrilling contest, the Scot reminded everyone: “I’ve always said we’ll make a decision at the end of the season.

“I want things to be right on both sides and I’m quite cool about the whole thing at the moment. The team are showing up and doing the job.”

The divisive 60-year-old will, however, be remembered for guiding the club to their first piece of major silverware in more than 40 years when they won the Europa Conference League title last season.

Over the last three seasons he has also guided the club to sixth, seventh and 14th-placed Premier League finishes.