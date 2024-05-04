West Ham United may be in advanced negotiations with a Spaniard to replace David Moyes, but sections of the club’s hierarchy reportedly hope to convince Ruben Amorim on a big U-turn.

Moyes has surpassed expectations during his second spell at West Ham, having helped the Irons to win the Europa Conference League last year. However, there is a growing feeling at the London Stadium that it is time for a different manager to guide the club into a new era.

West Ham are unlikely to extend Moyes’ contract beyond the summer. But the Scot has become frustrated with technical director Tim Steidten holding talks with other managers, and has banned the German from entering his dressing room.

Steidten previously held discussions in London with Sporting Lisbon boss Amorim, but the talks did not go well and the 39-year-old subsequently returned to Portugal.

It was then claimed that Amorim had been using West Ham’s interest as leverage to get a better offer from Liverpool, but the Reds instead went for Arne Slot.

As per talkSPORT, West Ham have now entered ‘advanced talks’ with Julen Lopetegui, who has been a free agent since leaving Wolverhampton Wanderers just before the start of the season.

Lopetegui has also been linked with the Manchester United job, though Erik ten Hag feels he will remain in charge this summer.

The report adds that while Lopetegui is a concrete target for West Ham, there is still strong interest in Amorim.

Next West Ham manager: Huge ‘statement’ eyed

Indeed, Steidten and sporting director Mark Noble think hiring the Portuguese would be a ‘major statement of intent’.

While initial talks between the two parties were underwhelming, Amorim remains eager to manage in the Premier League next. West Ham could use this desire to their advantage.

Amorim will not come cheap, as his Sporting contract includes a release clause worth more than £10m. But that big price tag could be worth it for West Ham, given the great work he has done at Sporting.

Amorim has reinvigorated the Portuguese giants, helping them win their first Primeira Liga title for 19 years in 2021. The tactician could end his Sporting spell on a high as his team has a five-point advantage over second-placed Benfica with three games remaining, while also reaching the Portuguese cup final.

When Sporting first found out about Amorim’s talks with West Ham, the coach was forced to issue the following apology: “It was a mistake. The timing was completely wrong.

“I’m always asking my players to be respectful, and I wasn’t, even if I informed the club before.

“I’m so sorry and I apologise to fans, club and players.”

