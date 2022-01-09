Steven Gerrard has given the go-ahead to a surprise Aston Villa exit on one condition, and West Ham have lodged an approach, per a report.

Aston Villa are already a man light at centre-back after seeing loanee Axel Tuanzebe recalled by Manchester United. The Red Devils did so with the intention of loaning Tuanzebe out once more, and wasted little time in accepting Napoli’s proposal.

So it comes as something of a surprise to see Football Insider state Gerrard has given the green light to the sale of Kortney Hause.

The 26-year-old is now first choice back-up to Tyrone Mings and Ezri Konsa. Nonetheless, Gerrard is reportedly open to Hause’s exit – providing he can sign a direct replacement first.

The outlet state Watford had registered their interest in Hause on the eve of the January window opening. But their latest report states it is West Ham who are making a move.

Hammers desperate for defensive reinforcements

The Hammers are challenging for Champions League qualification and have a Europa League campaign to contend with. Significant injuries to Angelo Ogbonna and Kurt Zouma has left David Moyes with just Craig Dawson and Issa Diop at the heart of his defence.

Hause is also capable of filling in at left-back. That will further advance his appeal to Moyes who has been without Aaron Cresswell since late-November.

Hause could bolster the ranks and is a proven Premier League performer. Accordingly, the article states West Ham ‘have made an approach’.

Hause’s current contract expires in the summer, though it’s noted Villa have an option to extend it by a further 12 months. That makes a January exit viable in multiple guises.

Firstly, a straight sale could be sanctioned with the option ensuring Villa’s bargaining position is not weak. Alternatively, they could trigger the option and loan Hause out for the remainder of the season.

West Ham target perfect PSG problem solver

Meanwhile, West Ham are aiming high after a report revealed a PSG star recently signed for £28.8m is in David Moyes’ crosshairs this month.

Caught Offside (citing French outlet L’Equipe), report PSG’s Abdou Diallo is in their sights. The Senegal defender is known for his versatility being equally at home at either centre-back or left-back.

PSG defender wanted by West Ham for £30m West Ham interested in PSG defender this January as Hammers down to 2 central defenders thanks to injuries.

Diallo, 25, only signed for PSG in 2019 when arriving from Borussia Dortmund for £28.8m.

The article states he had been tipped to become a mainstay in the Parisian’s backline. However, with Portuguese wonderkid Nuno Mendes signed last summer on loan with an option to buy, Diallo’s position is under serious threat.

That has opened the door for West Ham to strike. Though details beyond registering their interest are thin on the ground at present.

