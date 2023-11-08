Ruthless West Ham set David Moyes exit date; ex-Chelsea boss backed to be a revelation if taking over

When David Moyes is expected to leave West Ham United has been revealed, and a former Chelsea manager has been labelled an “unbelievable fit” for the Hammers role.

Moyes, 60, guided West Ham to their second major piece of European silverware last season. The Hammers sunk Fiorentina in a closely-contested final to lift the Europa Conference League. The club’s first major European honour was the European Cup Winners’ Cup, won by West Ham over half a century ago in 1965. The Intertoto Cup – lifted in 1999 – is not generally perceived to be a major honour.

In any case, despite Moyes’ European achievements, the club’s league form has suffered over the last 15 months.

The Hammers flirted with relegation for much of the 2022/23 season and currently sit 12th in the table at present.

West Ham are once again soaring in Europe, though the bread and butter of domestic football is proving tricky to handle for Moyes.

The Scot’s current contract expires next summer. According to talkSPORT, it’s looking highly likely Moyes will leave West Ham at that point.

talkSPORT stated Moyes is ‘not in imminent danger of being sacked’ by the Hammers.

However, ‘it is unlikely at this stage the Scot will be offered a new managerial contract when his current deal expires next summer.’

The Daily Mail echo talkSPORT’s claims regarding Moyes leaving West Ham in the summer. Both outlets also suggest Moyes could be offered a technical role upstairs. Whether he’d be willing to accept it is another matter entirely.

Differences of opinion over the direction of the club as well as West Ham’s summer recruitment were also highlighted.

Speculation has swirled Moyes has not seen eye to eye with Tim Steidten who West Ham employed as their technical director in July.

The rumour mill has claimed Moyes favoured moving for experienced British signings, such as Harry Maguire, James Ward-Prowse and Scott McTominay. Steidten reportedly wanted the club to broaden their horizons and explore overseas markets.

Former Chelsea boss would be “unbelievable fit” at West Ham

In the event Moyes does leave West Ham at season’s end, former England striker, Darren Bent, has backed Graham Potter to be a revelation at the club if given the nod.

Potter remains out of work since he was fired by Chelsea back in April. In spite of his failed stint at Stamford Bridge, the ex-Brighton coach is still widely regarded as an excellent coach and someone who is capable of bringing the best out of young players.

The attacking brand of football he also utilises would no doubt go down well with the Hammers faithful.

When speaking on talkSPORT, Bent said: “It would be interesting to see what type of manager [West Ham] do want because I think Potter would be a great fit.

“With the players they’ve got, he would be an absolutely unbelievable fit.”

