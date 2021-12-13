A report containing an update on the future of West Brom goalkeeper Sam Johnstone appears to show West Ham edging ahead of Tottenham.

Johnstone has been the subject of heavy speculation regarding his future of late. Indeed, a goalkeeper of his quality playing in the Championship is likely to attract attention from Premier League sides.

Tottenham and West Ham are reportedly the leading candidates to land Johnstone in January, should he move on from West Brom.

However, a report from The Sun (via Hammers News) claims it is the Hammers who are now in pole position to land the stopper.

West Ham do have four goalkeepers on their books at present. However, three of which are past the age of 33, including first-choice keeper Lukasz Fabianksi.

Indeed, doubts are emerging over whether he will play at the top level for much longer. While still an excellent keeper, the Pole’s contract runs out at the end of the season and he is yet to renew it.

With that in mind, a spot will likely open up for a new man – giving West Ham the edge for Johnstone.

Johnstone fancies West Ham move

The Hammers do have the option to buy Alphonse Areola following his loan, but the capture of Johnstone could end those hopes.

Furthermore, the report claims Johnstone feels his first-team chances would be greater at the Hammers than say at Tottenham. While some doubts do remain over Hugo Lloris, reports claim he is set to open talks over a new deal.

And as the undisputed No 1 at Spurs, displacing him looks a tall order – even for Johnstone.

West Ham are interested in Liverpool's Nat Phillips West Ham are preparing a £15million bid for Nat Phillips.

A recent update, however, did state that Johnstone will likely remain at West Brom for the remainder of the year. Indeed, with his contract running down, he would soon have the pick of clubs of his own accord.

Therefore, it remains to be seen whether or not West Ham or Tottenham will be able to lure him in.

Hammers given centre-back hope

West Ham have quickly been plunged into panic regarding their centre-back situation, after injuries to two key men. Indeed, Kurt Zouma and Angelo Ogbonna’s injuries have left David Moyes with only two recognised centre-backs to pick from.

However, Liverpool have given an update on the potential transfer of Nat Phillips, which could certainly help the Hammers.

It looks as if Liverpool will let Phillips leave in January, if a couple of conditions are met.

Those conditions are that it must be a permanent deal, and it must total £10million.

Depsite Liverpool never having paid a penny for Phillips, £10million seems a fair price. What’s more, it seems one that West Ham will surely pay if they want to rectify their squad issues.

Newcastle likely to be busiest during an unusually-hectic January transfer window