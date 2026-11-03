West Ham: Scott Parker agrees return to succeed Nuno after major Kretinsky realisation

Scott Parker has been chosen as the new West Ham manager by Daniel Kretinsky

Scott Parker has agreed in principle to become West Ham United’s new head coach, with talks over his appointment and the terms of his contract at the London Stadium already very much underway with his representatives, TEAMtalk can confirm.

Sources can confirm that Parker is closing in on a sensational return to the London Stadium after discussions took place between the former England international and the Hammers hierarchy.

Nuno Espirito Santo was axed on Tuesday morning following West Ham’s indifferent start to the new season, with growing unrest among supporters prompting chairman and co-owner Daniel Kretinsky to pull the plug on his tenure.

TEAMtalk understands Kretinsky felt responsible for keeping Nuno, after he went against fellow co-owner David Sullivan in deciding to keep the Portuguese in the summer, following their relegation from the Premier League.

But the Hammers have now wasted little time identifying their preferred successor, with Parker now agreeing in principle to take charge.

Talks with his agents are continuing over the details of his deal, but there is growing confidence that an agreement can be reached to bring the former midfielder back to East London – and with Mark Noble’s presence also key…

West Ham hope Parker can secure promotion hat-trick

The 46-year-old is no stranger to West Ham, having enjoyed a hugely successful four-year spell as a player in East London, between 2007 and 2011.

Parker also remains particularly close to sporting director Mark Noble, a relationship which could prove significant as the club look to bring him back to the London Stadium.

A deal to confirm his appointment could be announced in the next 24 hours if all goes to plan, and we understand there is a belief that Parker could be installed in time to oversee the Irons’ trip to face Cardiff City on Wednesday evening.

Since hanging up his boots, Parker has built an impressive managerial CV, establishing himself as one of the most accomplished Championship managers in English football.

He guided Fulham, Bournemouth and Burnley into the Premier League, demonstrating his ability to get teams promoted from the second tier.

Parker has been out of work since leaving Burnley earlier this year, having been unable to prevent their battle against relegation from the Premier League.

However, West Ham believe his experience, knowledge of the club and proven promotion credentials make him an attractive appointment.

With Parker having now agreed to take the role in principle, attention has turned to finalising the contractual details with his representatives. The Hammers are hopeful of getting the deal over the line and bringing back a familiar face to lead the club into a new chapter.

Parker has already taken three different clubs into the Premier League. West Ham could now be the fourth – and this time, he will be doing it at a club he knows exceptionally well.