Second major West Ham exit gathers pace, with another attacker to follow Said Benrahma out

Pablo Fornals and Said Benrahma are both expected to leave West Ham this window

An improved bid for a West Ham attacker is coming and with personal terms already agreed, a second major name looks set to follow Said Benrahma out of the club, according to reports.

Benrahma, 28, is on the cusp of leaving West Ham for Lyon. Lyon currently sit 16th out of 18 in Ligue 1 and inside the relegation zone. As such, the faltering French giant are determined to spend their way out of trouble.

The likes of Nemanja Matic and Gift Orban have been signed, while Nottingham Forest’s Orel Mangala will soon follow. Furthermore, an approach was made for Karim Benzema who began his career with the club.

Prising Benzema out of his lucrative deal at Al-Ittihad proved impossible, with Lyon now content to sign Benrahma instead.

Both David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have confirmed an agreement has been struck between West Ham and Lyon.

A six-month loan has been agreed, though there’s uncertainty regarding the finer points of the deal.

Ornstein claimed the terms include an obligation to buy worth €15m. Conversely, Romano stated there’s a €5m loan fee along with an option – not obligation – worth €12m.

In any case, what is clear is an agreement between the clubs is in place and all eyes are now on whether Benrahma accepts the move.

Ornstein noted the transfer ‘is now in the hands of the player’ who as of Wednesday morning, had not yet flown out to France.

Pablo Fornals to Real Betis?

Elsewhere, Pablo Fornals could join Benrahma in departing West Ham this window.

Fornals, 27, is being chased by Real Betis who TEAMtalk learned had agreed personal terms with the attacker one week ago.

Real Betis’ first bid for Fornals was rejected, though according to Sky Sports, an improved offer is coming.

Sky Sports reaffirmed Fornals ‘wants to make the move’ hence why he’s already agreed personal terms as TEAMtalk reported.

How much Real Betis are willing to stump up in their improved second bid isn’t yet clear.

To replace the pair, West Ham are continuing to explore the permanent signing of Ibrahim Osman (Nordsjaelland) along with a loan swoop for Jota (Al-Ittihad).

Both deals are tricky to agree given Jota’s high salary in Saudi Arabia and Nordsjaelland’s lofty €25m valuation of Osman.

