West Ham have been backed to swoop for Christian Pulisic

West Ham United are the latest Premier League club tipped to bring Christian Pulisic back to England following surprise speculation about a Liverpool move.

According to the Spanish press, West Ham have ‘set their sights’ on Pulisic, who is now starring for AC Milan. The Irons are on the hunt for a player who can provide a ‘leap in quality in attack’ and believe Pulisic is the ideal solution.

West Ham recruitment chiefs also admire Pulisic’s versatility as he can play as a winger on either flank or as a No 10.

Fichajes claim that the USMNT ace is ‘seriously considering’ coming back to the Premier League, which could boost West Ham’s chances of landing him.

The report suggests that it is now down to West Ham to make a significant offer for Pulisic that will tempt Milan into selling.

Persistent Prem return rumours

This is not the first time Pulisic has been backed to return to England after his previous spell at Chelsea.

In September, the Italian press claimed that Liverpool have identified him as a possible replacement for Mo Salah, should the Anfield hero leave on a free transfer in summer 2025.

It would make sense if Pulisic feels he has unfinished business in the Prem, considering he never managed to shine for Chelsea consistently during his time at Stamford Bridge.

The 26-year-old could be a great signing for West Ham as he has taken his game to the next level since joining Milan.

West Ham would likely move for him if they lost one or more of their top players at the end of the campaign, such as Jarrod Bowen, Mohammed Kudus or Lucas Paqueta.

Despite these factors, it would be a surprise if Pulisic actually went through with a transfer to West Ham.

The attacker has established himself as one of Milan’s key players and is thriving, having notched seven goals and five assists in 15 club appearances so far this term.

He currently has the opportunity to star in the Champions League, and he has notched goal contributions against both Liverpool and Real Madrid in this season’s version of the competition.

Whereas if Pulisic went to West Ham, he would forfeit the chance to play in the Champions League every season.

West Ham currently sit 14th in the Premier League, while manager Julen Lopetegui is also under pressure to turn results and performances around.

Soon after Pulisic was linked with Liverpool, former USA striker Herculez Gomez explained why he should remain at Milan.

During his spell at Chelsea between 2019 and 2023, Pulisic managed 26 goals and 19 assists in 145 games. The USA superstar helped Chelsea win the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup before leaving.

West Ham in for Brighton star; Liverpool in major transfer battle

Meanwhile, reports claim Lopetegui is still demanding signings at West Ham, despite being at risk of the axe.

The Spaniard is keen for West Ham to raid Brighton for exciting full-back Tariq Lamptey.

The 24-year-old has also emerged on Juventus’ radar, though he would rather stay in the Prem, which represents a boost for West Ham.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are ‘still monitoring’ Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi after missing out on him over the summer, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Arne Slot would love to make Zubimendi his new defensive midfielder, despite the great form of Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool will have to overcome Arsenal in this particular transfer hunt, however, as Mikel Arteta also wants to sign the Spain international.