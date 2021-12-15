West Ham are hoping to land a defensive enforcer nicknamed ‘the Gladiator’ in January, according to a report.

David Moyes needs recruits this winter following injuries to two of his best centre-backs. Angelo Ogbonna will be out for a lengthy period after suffering an ACL injury against Liverpool in November.

Summer signing Kurt Zouma, who was brought in from Chelsea, will be out for up to four months. He picked up a hamstring tendon problem in the 3-2 victory over Chelsea on December 4.

A number of defenders are on West Ham’s radar, including Liverpool man Nat Phillips. It will cost the Irons £10million to prize him from Jurgen Klopp’s grasp.

However, the east London outfit could look to complete a more impressive signing once the transfer window re-opens.

90Min report that Feyenoord star Marcos Senesi is in their sights. They have put him on their transfer wish list after multiple successful scouting missions this year.

The Argentine, who could make his international debut in 2022, is one of the best defensive prospects in Holland. Senesi’s sturdy performances have seen him become Feyenoord’s most valuable asset, according to transfermarkt.

They put his value at £16.2m, although it may cost West Ham more to secure his signature.

Senesi is a fan favourite at the Feyenoord Stadium and has been affectionately labelled ‘the Gladiator’, due to his hardcore and no-nonsense style.

West Ham believe the player would be a perfect addition to their squad. He could compete with Craig Dawson and Issa Diop for a starting spot, while Ogbonna and Zouma recuperate.

However, Moyes’ side are not the only team to hold an interest. Leeds have previously sent scouts to watch him, while Man Utd and Spurs have done so more recently.

Interest also arises from Italian clubs Napoli and Roma.

Feyenoord keen to ward off West Ham

The Dutch side are aiming to keep Senesi around and are preparing to offer him a new contract. His current terms expire in June 2023.

The defender might just announce himself on the world stage next year. His aim is to make the Argentina squad for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“I know that the opportunity will come and I will try to make the most of it, I have confidence in that,” Senesi said earlier this year. “The decision is not mine, but I hope I have the chance to impress before the World Cup.

“I spoke with Walter (Samuel, Argentina assistant manager), who told me that they saw me and were following me, and that I had improved a lot and the opportunity was going to come. I just have to work and wait for that call.”

Senesi has made 91 appearances for Feyenoord in all competitions since joining them for £6.3m two years ago.

