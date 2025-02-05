West Ham have identified Manchester United striker Rasmus Hojlund as a potential target for the summer should they not make Evan Ferguson’s loan from Brighton permanent, TEAMtalk understands.

The Hammers had a successful end to the January window as they secured the signing of Ferguson on loan, while changes are also ongoing behind the scenes.

West Ham have just brought in a new manager in Graham Potter, who played a key role in luring Ferguson to the London Stadium, while they’re also set to name a new technical director after Tim Steidten left the club.

TEAMtalk understands West Ham are keen to bring down the average age of the squad and are targeting young players who would improve their starting XI and fit into Potter’s system.

Ferguson, 20, is a good example of the club’s new approach in the transfer market but he is only on loan and the deal with Brighton does not include a buy option.

The Irish international will be a target for West Ham in the summer should he perform well and stay free from any more serious injuries this season.

However, if Ferguson starts scoring goals the Hammers will face competition for his signature come the summer and Brighton will be in a position to demand a big fee, hence why Potter’s side are already looking at alternatives like Hojlund.

West Ham considering Man Utd raid

TEAMtalk understands that Hojlund has admirers at West Ham and they could consider a summer move for him if they miss out on Ferguson.

The 22-year-old has failed to live up to expectations since his £72m (including add-ons) move from Atalanta in the summer of 2023. He certainly has potential, but has struggled to adapt to life in the Premier League.

As a result, Man Utd ARE considering parting ways with Hojlund in the summer, with Ruben Amorim not convinced by the forward. The Red Devils have already accepted that they won’t be able to recoup what they paid as things stand.

Sources state that a £40m bid could be enough to sign the Danish international if he doesn’t turn his form around this season. As we have reported, Juventus and other Serie A sides are keeping tabs on his situation.

West Ham are interested in Hojlund, they won’t overpay for targets though and have missed out on various players in past windows due to not meeting the asking prices of clubs they are negotiating with.

For example, Bournemouth managed to beat the Hammers to 18-year-old Lorient striker Eli Junior Kroupi, but this highlights the direction being taken by the London side in the market.

West Ham are ready to back Potter with several new additions in the summer and signing young players with high potential is a key part of their approach.

