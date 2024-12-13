West Ham shortlist SIX managers as Lopetegui sack beckons: Three elite Euro coaches, Moyes return?!

West Ham manager Julen Lopetegui remains in serious danger of losing his job and it’s still possible he will be sacked over the festive period, TEAMtalk can reveal.

The Hammers are actively searching for potential replacements for the under-fire Spanish coach but the board are yet to settle on their top choice, and won’t act until they do.

There is a possibility that West Ham could decide to keep Lopetegui if he manages to string together some positive results while the club try to find an ideal successor. However, sources say that Lopetegui win over Wolves has not secured his long-term future.

West Ham are looking at the situation on a game-by-game basis and do have a series of candidates who could become their next manager.

Technical director Tim Steidten’s preference would be former Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic, while he’s also an admirer of ex-Porto boss Sergio Conceicao, as we have previously reported.

We understand that Terzic is not particularly keen on joining West Ham at this stage, however. TEAMtalk can also confirm that former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has been approached by the London club, but he isn’t interested in taking the job mid-season.

Allegri would only consider becoming the manager of West Ham next summer – an approach preferred by majority shareholder David Sullivan.

Potter willing to accept short-term West Ham contract

Al-Ahli manager Matthias Jaissle has also been discussed by the West Ham hierarchy, but no contact has been made with him at this stage.

Steidten views the 36-year-old as a young, dynamic coach who has a bright future in the game, but he isn’t considered to be a frontrunner at this stage.

Also firmly in the running is former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter, who is waiting for the right opportunity to return to management.

Contrary to reports, TEAMtalk understands that unlike other targets, Potter would be open to joining West Ham on a short-term contract until the end of the season.

Potter is being pushed by Karen Brady. It is not thought Potter would take an ‘interim’ title but he would be willing to sign a short-term contract with the chance to extend for longer at the end of the season.

What’s clear is that the West Ham board are not yet fixed on one name. Until that happens, Lopetegui will be kept in charge and give him the chance to rebuild trust at the club.

However, the club are actively exploring parting ways with the manager. West Ham’s next game against Bournemouth on Monday night is another big name for Lopetegui to try and turn the tide, knowing full well several other manager options are being explored.

